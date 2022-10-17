Read full article on original website
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Gerard Pique might still have photos of Shakira in the office Clara Chia works at
Things are already probably pretty awkward for Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia, but it seems she is reminded of Shakira whenever she goes to work. The 23-year-old works for one of his companies Kosmos, and there may still be photos of Shakira in the office. Marca reported the...
SZA Confirms “Shirt” Music Video Is On The Way: “It’s Turned In”
SZA says that her “Shirt” music video will be released soon. SZA says that the music video for her song “Shirt” is still on the way, despite rumors that it was supposed to be released last Friday. The Ctrl singer addressed the situation while headlining Austin City Limits over the weekend.
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
Quavo & Takeoff 'Only Built for Infinity Links' Soars In Spite Of Offset's Absence
During a late 2018 Miami Beach fishing trip, Quavo felt like talking about destiny. Clasping his casting rod, he reflected on the self-destructive tendencies of other legendary music crews as he mused on the future of his group Migos, whose members were then in the process of releasing solo albums apart from the clique. While it was a detour from the three-year run of dominance as rap’s defining trap collective, Huncho had no plans of letting it ruin the trio’s run toward immortality. “All of the great groups that we’ve seen have never let their group be what they could have been,” Quavo told XXL at the time. “Ain’t nothing gonna stop us but us and God.”
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
Interview: Baby Tate Is Just Getting Started
Dropping the “Yung” from her name to reflect her growth and evolution, as an artist and person, 2021 marked a new chapter in the book of Baby Tate. The Georgia-bred, multi-hyphenated artist signed a record deal with Warner Bros and in October 2021, she put out her first major label debut single, “Pedi,” a play on the words petty and pedicure, and finds Tate displaying her animated and confident side.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Rublow Shares Debut Cash Money Records Single, “Blow Muzik”
This past Friday (October 14), Cash Money Records gave a warm welcome to their newest artist, Tampa Bay’s own Rublow, who made his debut with a single called “Blow Muzik,” aptly sampling Lil Wayne’s “Hustler Musik.”. The track arrived alongside a Legit Looks-directed music video,...
Ranchera royalty Ángela Aguilar follows 'in the footsteps of my dad' Pepe, but could also be its future
Donning a red, white and green charro-style skirt draped gracefully over her galloping Andalusian horse, Mexican American singer Ángela Aguilar serenaded thousands of fans at Crypto Arena in her hometown of Los Angeles last week. At 19, she's mastering her stage presence and delivering chilling renditions of her late...
Marcus King Releases Funky Cover Of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”
If you aren’t familiar with Marcus King, you’re missing out. The guy is one of the most musically gifted artists in the game right now, from his vocals, to songwriting, and out of this world guitar abilities… he’s the total package. Not to mention, his studio...
Bryson Tiller Returns With Music Video For “Outside”
The elusive R&B star may not have announced a new project, but fans are still excitedly optimistic. Not every artist is as eager to build up an online profile, get to the top of the charts every few weeks, or confine themselves to trappings of music stardom. That’s pretty much Bryson Tiller’s MO, who broke onto the scene with big hits like “Don’t” and “Exchange,” but has since popped up here and there, especially when it comes to scant headlines. Fans are once again excited for a full-on renaissance with the drop of his single “Outside,” which has just been accompanied by a music video.
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
SZA’s New Album Coming Out ANYTIME: R&B Star Reveals She Recorded Over 100 Songs for This Project
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album "Ctrl" and it appears that her sophomore record is coming out really soon as explained in a new interview. As the R&B star walks around the Los Angeles International Airport, she was approached by TMZ to ask her a few questions about her upcoming album.
Shaq's partying in Milwaukee New Year's weekend for Stellar Spark's 20th anniversary at the Rave
The annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve bash at the Rave is going extra big for its 20th anniversary. Even one of the headliners is 7 feet tall. NBA legend and Giannis super fan Shaquille O'Neal will headline the Milwaukee EDM party, behind his stage name DJ Diesel, on Dec. 30.
Nosaj Thing and Toro y Moi link up on new track “Condition”
Three weeks away from the release of his next LP, Continua, Nosaj Thing has shared its fourth single. “Condition” features Chaz Bear (Toro y Moi) on vocals and piano, Amir Yaghmai on viola, and Mike Andrews on synth, as well as additional production from Sunny Levine. It follows the album’s August lead single “Blue Hour” feat. Julianna Barwick, and two September tracks — “We Are (우리는)” feat. HYUKOH and “Look Both Ways” feat. Pink Siifu — on the record’s release cycle.
BTS’s Jin To Release First Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’; Date Set, Logo Trailer Revealed
Jin, of South Korean supergroup BTS, is due to drop his first solo single on October 28, agency Big Hit Music said today. Titled “The Astronaut,” the song will see Jin become the second member of the K-pop sensation to release solo material following J-Hope whose debut album landed last July. Big Hit also revealed a logo trailer for “The Astronaut” (check it out below) and set out a promotional schedule that includes a poster drop tomorrow, a series of concept photos and another teaser in the run-up to the release next week. The song became available for pre-order today. Earlier this...
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
