Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Cold, windy weather on tap for Utah, lake effect snow could be a thing
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is warning of a big weather change coming to Utah this weekend, with large amounts of snow predicted for northern Utah mountains, valley rain and perhaps even a trace of snow in some valley locations. Temperatures will...
ksl.com
Tiny home village for homeless gains Salt Lake City approval. What's next?
SALT LAKE CITY — A tiny home village meant to house the chronically homeless, modeled after a renowned community in Austin, Texas, is coming to Utah's capital city. The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve the project — a vote that came over a year after Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall proposed the village, after months of effort from officials with the village's nonprofit operator, The Other Side Academy, and after weeks of public input.
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
kslnewsradio.com
Shelter in place lifted for residents in Sugar House neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A situation that led to a standoff between a suspect in a Sugar House home and Salt Lake City Police has ended safely with the suspect in custody. A shelter-in-place order issued by Salt Lake City Police earlier Wednesday morning has been lifted. The order involved residents between Zenith and Crandall Avenues and between 1100 and 1300 East, in Sugar House.
foodgressing.com
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
ksl.com
'Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,' Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don't stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn't vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
kslnewsradio.com
The culprit of the fishy smell in North Salt Lake may not be what you thought
SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous residents across North Salt Lake have reported a “fishy smell” in the city and communities nearby. An Instagram post from Woods Cross City says that reports of the smell began at the start of the month. Ken Leetham, North Salt Lake City...
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
kjzz.com
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
KSLTV
New rash of catalytic converter thefts reported around Salt Lake, Utah counties
Police are seeing a sudden rise once again in catalytic converter thefts, with videos showing how the thieves take only seconds to put a car owner out more than $1,000. Residents in a condo complex in Saratoga Springs became the latest victims. On Monday, Karrie Smith and her husband couldn’t...
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
utah.gov
Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze
Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
Comments / 1