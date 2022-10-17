ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

ksl.com

Tiny home village for homeless gains Salt Lake City approval. What's next?

SALT LAKE CITY — A tiny home village meant to house the chronically homeless, modeled after a renowned community in Austin, Texas, is coming to Utah's capital city. The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to approve the project — a vote that came over a year after Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall proposed the village, after months of effort from officials with the village's nonprofit operator, The Other Side Academy, and after weeks of public input.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shelter in place lifted for residents in Sugar House neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A situation that led to a standoff between a suspect in a Sugar House home and Salt Lake City Police has ended safely with the suspect in custody. A shelter-in-place order issued by Salt Lake City Police earlier Wednesday morning has been lifted. The order involved residents between Zenith and Crandall Avenues and between 1100 and 1300 East, in Sugar House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,' Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don't stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn't vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Officially Debuts as the First Hotel Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005991/en/ Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze

Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
WEST JORDAN, UT

