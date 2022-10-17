SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don't stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn't vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.

