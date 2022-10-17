Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s quietest undefeated team
Deer Park is the quietest 7-0 football team in the city of Houston. The Deer blew out Pasadena Memorial this week and should run the table with Channelview, Sam Rayburn and South Houston left on the slate. But can they make a playoff run as the District 22-6A power?. Check...
Click2Houston.com
A Behind the Scenes Look at What it Takes to Get the Field Perfect on Game Day Morning at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – It is the calm before the storm. Everyone is getting ready. It is game day. While the Minute Maid stadium awaits the fans, there is already a team on the field making sure a really important part of the game is ready to go. There is a...
