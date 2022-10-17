Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and Iowa State Announced

The Sooners and the Cyclones will meet on Oct. 29 after both teams are off this weekend.

The details for Oklahoma’s trip to Ames have been set.

The Sooners (4-3) and the Iowa State Cyclones (3-4) will kick off at 11 a.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in two weeks.

The contest will be broadcast on FS1.

Iowa State enters the contest winless in Big 12 play, dropping games to Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas already this season.

Matt Campbell had to replace production all across the field, as wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and defensive start Will McDonald IV were the two most impactful returners for the Cyclones this year.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has had an up-and-down year trying to replace Brock Purdy.

Though he’s completed 67.7 percent of his passes this season, Dekkers has only thrown 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

While the Iowa State offense tries to find its way, Jon Heacock’s Cyclone defense continues to pace the team.

The Cyclones are ranked No. 12 nationally in total defense, allowing opposing offenses 289.7 yards per game.

But with starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel back against Kansas, the OU offense looked as explosive as it has all season.

The Sooners finished with 701 yards of total offense and put 52 points on the board against the No. 19-ranked Jayhawks, leading the team back into the win column for the first time in Big 12 play.

Both the Sooners and the Cyclones will be idle this week ahead of the Big 12 bout in Ames on Oct. 29.

