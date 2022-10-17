Read full article on original website
3 hurt when car crash sends vehicle into N.J. restaurant, authorities say
Correction: The accident took place in Hawthorne in Passaic County. An earlier version of the story had the incorrect municipal name and county. Three people were sent to a hospital early Wednesday in Passaic County when a two-vehicle crash sent an SUV crashing into a restaurant, authorities said. Police responded...
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
GOTCHA! Repeat Offender Resists After Hackensack Police Track Him Down: Authorities
A repeat offender was arrested for the third time in a little over seven months after Hackensack police said he committed a series of vehicle burglaries along a stretch of high-rises. He put up a fight, though, and had to be Tased, authorities said. Reggie Scott, 40, initially eluded security...
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Medical helicopter lands on I-80 for driver seriously injured in Warren County crash
A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after driving off the highway and crashing into the woods in Warren County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on I-80 East at mile marker 21 in Allamuchy Township. An Infiniti FX3 ran off the road into the woods, seriously...
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
Hit-Run Driver In Buddy's BMW Hurts Teen Girl Before Abandoning Car On NJ Turnpike: Police
A 51-year-old Newark man who struck a teenage girl in his friend's BMW abandoned the car on the NJ Turnpike before surrendering to police, authorities said. The 15-year-old girl was crossing Bergen Street at Springfield Avenue when she was struck by Jimmy Jones around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion
A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station
A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
One Caught, One Sought In Airbag Thefts: Elmwood Park PD
Elmwood Park police arrested a Paterson man after an officer interrupted an overnight airbag theft in a quiet local neighborhood, authorities said. Officer Joshua Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and East 54th Street when he spotted an unoccupied car on the side of the road with its engine running shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Couple charged after toddler overdoses at N.J. home, authorities say
A Monmouth County couple was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in their Wall Township home, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were arrested and held at the Monmouth County jail ahead of a detention hearing set...
Accused Edison cops suspended without pay, after collecting $1.4M amid stalled prosecution
More than two years and $1.4 million later, four accused Edison police officers have been placed on unpaid suspensions after authorities revived their long-stalled prosecution. On Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced new indictments against those officers, who are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through no-show...
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
Multi-Car Pileup Jams Parkway In Union
A multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday, Oct. 19. The crash was reported on the northbound side around 11:30 a.m. just north of Exit 140 in Union, the state's transportation department shows. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily Voice...
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was flown to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Route 57 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. on...
