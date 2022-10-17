ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion

A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station

A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
One Caught, One Sought In Airbag Thefts: Elmwood Park PD

Elmwood Park police arrested a Paterson man after an officer interrupted an overnight airbag theft in a quiet local neighborhood, authorities said. Officer Joshua Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and East 54th Street when he spotted an unoccupied car on the side of the road with its engine running shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Multi-Car Pileup Jams Parkway In Union

A multi-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday, Oct. 19. The crash was reported on the northbound side around 11:30 a.m. just north of Exit 140 in Union, the state's transportation department shows. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily Voice...
UNION, NJ
NJ
