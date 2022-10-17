ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Moms for Liberty host school board candidate meet and greet

– Local group Moms for Liberty hosted a “meet and Greet” Sunday afternoon at Atascadero Lake Park. Several Atascadero Unified School District board candidates turned out to meet constituents and voters. They popped up a tent and created a booth near the kids’ playground. About sixty people stopped by to visit with the candidates.

Moms for Liberty Chapter President Jennifer Greniger, who is running for the school board in Tempelton, said she’s heard reports of children being threatened in middle and high school restrooms in the North County. She claims the new rules on students proclaiming their sexual identity are creating other issues.

Four Atascadero School Board candidates participated Sunday afternoon, including Dan Hathaway, Scott Staton, Denise McGrwew Kane, and Rebekah Koznek.

