Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary
Ezra Miller pled not guilty Monday morning to the dual charges against them out of Stamford, Vermont. The embattled star of “The Flash” is charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after video surveillance allegedly showed Miller entering neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home on May 1 before stealing three bottles of liquor from his pantry.
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
NECN
Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old
An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks apologizes for disruptive behavior in court
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens, appeared for a sixth day in court Monday.
Popculture
Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges
Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller faces 26 years if convicted for Vermont burglary
The lead actor in DC Comics’ upcoming 2023 summer superhero blockbuster, “The Flash,” faces a maximum of 26 years in prison if convicted for an incident in which they’re accused of breaking into a Vermont residence and stealing bottles of alcohol — one of many legal accusations attached to the superhero movie star.
Ezra Miller 'Unlikely' to Serve 'Significant Jail Term' After Arraignment
The actor "will not in a million years" get the "statutory maximum" sentence, former federal prosecutor Duncan Levin tells Newsweek.
Former California dive boat captain indicted on misconduct charge in connection with fire that killed 34
A federal grand jury indicted a former California boat captain Tuesday on a misconduct charge related to a fire that tore through his vessel on Labor Day 2019, killing 34 people, prosecutors said.
SFGate
Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
SFGate
Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape
The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other.
Convicted killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel sentenced to life in prison
The man convicted of killing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday.
SFGate
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
SFGate
3-Time Dui Defendant Found Guilty Of Second Degree Murder For Killing Woman While Driving Drunk
A Greenfield man with two previous DUIs was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday, after he killed a woman while driving under the influence of alcohol, the Monterey County District Attorney announced. Baltazar Donato, 28, drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101 in the San Ardo area on Feb....
SFGate
California guard gets 12 year prison term for killing inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
