TheWrap

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary

Ezra Miller pled not guilty Monday morning to the dual charges against them out of Stamford, Vermont. The embattled star of “The Flash” is charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after video surveillance allegedly showed Miller entering neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home on May 1 before stealing three bottles of liquor from his pantry.
STAMFORD, VT
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
NECN

Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges

Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other.
SFGate

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested

CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California guard gets 12 year prison term for killing inmate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
SACRAMENTO, CA

