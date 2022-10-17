Liz Truss has told the House of Commons that she is “completely committed” to the pensions triple lock.Despite a contradictory statement by Jeremy Hunt, the prime minister said both herself and the chancellor were on the same page about upkeeping the Conservative manifesto pledgeThe triple lock is a guarantee that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5% – whichever is highest.Inflation rose to a 40-year high of 10.1%, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday, 19 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all of Truss’s mini-Budget tax cuts‘Out by Christmas’: Keir Starmer jokes about title of Truss book on her time as PMLiz Truss is ‘PM in office, but not in power’ after U-turn chaos, Ian Blackford says

1 DAY AGO