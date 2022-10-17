Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader
Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
mailplus.co.uk
Millions facing pain on pensions
MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn
Just one in seven voters (15 per cent) say that Liz Truss’s dramatic U-turn on corporation tax and dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have given them greater confidence in her leadership, according to a new poll.More than half (52 per cent) said she was right to sack her chancellor following his catastrophic mini-Budget, against just 22 per cent who said she should have allowed him to stay.But seven in 10 (71 per cent) said that Ms Truss cannot now regain the trust of the British public – including two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted Tory in the...
The U.K. prime minister fired her finance chief, a sign she may change course on taxes
LONDON — Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been forced from office just hours after arriving back to London from meetings in Washington, D.C. Downing Street says Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss will make a public statement Friday afternoon, designed to calm financial markets and members of her own Conservative Party over her new government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.
‘Bring back Boris’: division rages in Tories’ Essex heartlands
In one of Britain’s safest Tory seats, the women of Benfleet Methodist Church were opening their first “warm bank” a day after the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, warned that “decisions of eye-watering difficulty” lay ahead. “This town isn’t poor but there are people who are struggling...
Liz Truss adviser suspended after Sajid Javid was insulted
Jason Stein understood to have been suspended before inquiry into briefings against MPs
BBC
What's the plan for an independent Scotland?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out her economic vision for Scottish independence with a new paper of policies ranging from a Scottish pound to the EU and border checks. She wants a referendum next October - something the UK government has rejected. As with everything else about independence, the...
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation
Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Liz Truss ‘completely committed’ to pensions triple lock in contradiction of Jeremy Hunt
Liz Truss has told the House of Commons that she is “completely committed” to the pensions triple lock.Despite a contradictory statement by Jeremy Hunt, the prime minister said both herself and the chancellor were on the same page about upkeeping the Conservative manifesto pledgeThe triple lock is a guarantee that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5% – whichever is highest.Inflation rose to a 40-year high of 10.1%, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday, 19 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all of Truss’s mini-Budget tax cuts‘Out by Christmas’: Keir Starmer jokes about title of Truss book on her time as PMLiz Truss is ‘PM in office, but not in power’ after U-turn chaos, Ian Blackford says
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England to respond to new UK fiscal plan – Broadbent
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England is poised to respond to changes in Britain’s tax and spending policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss but it remains to be seen if interest rates go up as much as investors have been expecting, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said. “The MPC is...
Kwasi Kwarteng failed to brief Bank of England about risks from mini-budget, MPs told
The Bank of England was not briefed properly about the disastrous mini-budget that forced it to launch a £65bn rescue of pension funds, it has told MPs.Its deputy governor said the Bank would have warned then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng if it believed there was a threat to “financial stability” – but was unaware of the full scale of tax cuts to be unleashed.“We did not have a full briefing of the package the night before,” Sir Jon Cunliffe told the Commons treasury committee, of the 23 September “fiscal event”.“Had they asked us what the market reaction would be, we would...
mailplus.co.uk
Liz retreats over defence cuts after ministers threaten to quit
LIZ Truss retreated over defence cuts yesterday after senior ministers threatened to quit. New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had refused to commit to the Prime Minister’s pledge to raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade. Mr Hunt said ‘everything’ was on the...
Chaos At Downing Street: Liz Truss Resigns With The Shortest Tenure of Any UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s prime minister, resigned just a little over a month after joining office. Her stepping down brings an end to a controversial reign amid fallout over her ambitious tax cut policy. Liz Truss has been in office for just 45 days -...
Biden doesn’t regret calling Liz Truss tax cuts ‘mistake’ after recent criticism of plan
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said President Joe Biden is standing by his recent comments about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan.Over the weekend, Mr Biden said it was “predictable” that Ms Truss and her Tory government would be forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without corresponding spending cuts after the proposal roiled financial markets and sent the Pound tumbling against the US dollar.“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake," said Mr Biden. He added that he “disagree[s] with the policy”.Asked if Mr Biden regrets the...
BBC
Pensions: Minister can't give certainty over triple lock
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he cannot give people "certainty" over how much their pensions will increase by next year. State pensions were due to rise by about 10% in April 2023, which would take the weekly payment from £185.15 to just over £200. But the funding...
What is the triple lock and what difference does it make to pensioners?
The triple lock on pensions is being protected, Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted.Here is a look at how the triple lock normally works and what difference it could make to pensioners.– What does the triple lock do?The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is highest. September’s inflation figure, at 10.1%, would normally be part of the calculation.The policy helps to ensure pensioners’ living standards keep up with those of the wider population. More than 12 million people receive the state pension.– What has happened to the...
104.1 WIKY
UK PM Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline. Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over...
Comments / 0