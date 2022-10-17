Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time
(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time, citing strong demand for medical devices and COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Shares of the company rose nearly 2% in premarket trade. The company’s medical devices sales grew 11% to $1.66 billion in the United States in the...
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
104.1 WIKY
BE Semiconductor expects further drop in Q4 revenue
(Reuters) – Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) forecast on Thursday a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hit by seasonal trends and weak market conditions. The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said it expected revenue to drop 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, compared with the third-quarter figure of 168.8 million euros.
104.1 WIKY
Voucher group Edenred raises profit outlook again as inflation drives growth
(Reuters) – French vouchers and cards provider Edenred on Thursday hiked its target for 2022 core profit for the second time this year, citing strong growth momentum driven by inflation and increased digital solutions development. Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its...
Procter & Gamble Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Clips Sales Outlook Amid US Dollar Surge
Procter & Gamble (PG) posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Wednesday but clipped its full-year sales forecast owing to currency headwinds linked to the surging U.S. dollar. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal first quarter, were pegged at $1.57 per share,...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
US News and World Report
Roche Sales Decline More Than Expected as COVID Products Slide
(Reuters) -Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing outweighed gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Third-quarter revenue slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs. "The third quarter of 2022 was...
Insurer Travelers profit falls on hurricane costs, lower investment returns
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N) reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by hurricane-related claims and lower returns on its investments.
Nasdaq profit rises 15% as market rout fuels demand for investment products
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported a 15% jump in third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for the exchange operator's investment products that helped offset a slowdown in initial public offerings.
104.1 WIKY
Britain’s ASOS to overhaul model after profit collapse
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s ASOS, the one-time poster child for the shift to online fashion, vowed on Wednesday to overhaul its business model after the economic crunch combined with a string of operational problems to hammer its profits. With its shares down 80% this year, new CEO José Antonio Ramos...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Shinsei Bank shares surge after report SBI considering delisting bank
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Japanese mid-sized lender Shinsei Bank Ltd soared as much as 16% early on Thursday after a report that financial group SBI Holdings may delist the lender after raising its current 48% stake to majority control. Following the Kyodo News report, SBI said in a statement that...
P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting
Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017
104.1 WIKY
Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Europe plans to launch its first Ariane 6 rocket, its next-generation space launcher, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The agency had previously said it was delaying the first launch from 2022 to 2023. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing...
Tesla Stock Slides As Q3 Revenue Miss, Flat Margins Clouds Earnings Beat
Tesla (TSLA) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but overall revenues missed Street forecasts, while profit margins were flat to the prior period, suggesting a challenging backdrop for the clean energy carmaker heading into the final months of the year. Tesla said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
104.1 WIKY
European shares slip as downbeat earnings from Nokia, BE Semiconductor weigh
(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Thursday, as investors fretted over persistent inflation and aggressive central bank actions, while downbeat earnings from chip equipment firm BE Semiconductor and telecom company Nokia fuelled fears of an economic slowdown. Nokia fell 4.1% after the Finnish telecom equipment maker’s quarterly operating profit...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
104.1 WIKY
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK (Reuters) – BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world’s largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
Comments / 0