Greater Milwaukee Today
Dunham’s Sports announces Friday grand opening, weekend specials
WEST BEND — Dunham’s Sports announced it will have the grand opening for its new West Bend store on Friday, and there will be specials running all weekend long. According to the release, the first 75 customers who make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s gift card for varying amounts, one of which will be for $100, on Saturday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt and on Sunday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
WISN
Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
milwaukeerecord.com
Triskele’s has closed, is selling its art and signage
After 15 years in business, Triskele’s has officially closed. The chef- and owner-operated restaurant that opened on the corner of 3rd St. and Maple St. in late 2007 quietly called it quits back on October 8, according to a Facebook post made by Triskele’s co-owner Lynn Winter. “Today...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo (a walking event this year) will feature wicked family-friendly activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, live pumpkin-carving demos, dazzling light shows, plus so much more!. Enjoy these fun-not-frightful activities:. • Trick or treat through “Adventure Africa” with 10 different sweet spots. Costumes are encouraged, and all candy...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92
Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92 years old, transitioned from her body to eternal spirit on October 15, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Dora Rohde, her brother Friedemann Rohde and her husband Raymond Larson. Survived by her five children, Sabine Larson, Stephan Larson, Timothy Larson, Mira Larson Swartwout and Andrea Larson, her sister Giesela Wolff, brother Peter Rohde, nieces Tarsia, and Miriam, nephews Peter, Matthias, and Christian, Son in-law Tom Swartwout and daughter in-laws Tracey Daley Larson and Diane Larson. And eight grandchildren Lucius “Luke”, Matthew, Caroline, Sarah, Helena, Aiden, Willow, and Zoe.
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg to celebrate 50th anniversary of woolen mill restoration
CEDARBURG — The public is invited to join the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement merchants in downtown Cedarburg as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rebirth of the former 158-year-old Wittenberg Woolen Mill from Friday to Sunday. The Cedar Creek Settlement is listed on the National Register of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, 73
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road from 10:00AM to 12:00PM (Noon) for Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, who died on October 10, 2022 at the age of 73 years from natural causes. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Special Thank-you from Bob’s family to the Silverado staff and residents for their kindness and loving care. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside Coach Greg Gard’s Quest to Bring Badgers Hoops to the Brewers Stadium
When players take the court in American Family Field next month for the Brew City Battle, it will mark the culmination of a tireless effort by Wisconsin Badgers men’s head basketball coach Greg Gard to bring basketball to the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium. “It’s been quite a while in...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Yvonne A. Griesmer
Yvonne Griesmer (nee Mattiacci) passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1937, the daughter of Michael and Antonietta Mattiacci. Yvonne was the loving wife of Robert “Jerry” Griesmer. They were married on June 2, 1956, and were together until the time of Jerry’s death in 2014.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evelyn Barbara Sanders
Aug. 1, 1930 - Sept. 17, 2022. Sanders, Evelyn Barbara, age 92, of Waterford, formerly of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 17, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living with her loving family at her side. Evelyn was born August 1, 1930, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Elsmer Max and Sophie Mary (nee Vogel) Heimerl.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Margaret 'Marge' Legate
Margaret ‘Marge’ Legate (nee Meunier, formerly Schultz), age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born on October 9, 1938 in Milwaukee to John and Lucille (nee Loper) Meunier. She was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James R. “Jim” Nixdorf
James R. “Jim” Nixdorf, age 84 of West Bend died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. He was born April 12, 1938 in Stetsonville, WI to Edwin and Ludmilla (nee Forst) Nixdorf. On September 11, 1965 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth L....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marlys M. Samse, 87
Marlys M. Samse (nee Buehler), age 87, was called into the loving arms of Jesus as well as loving family on October 15, 2022. Marlys was preceded by her parents Jacob & Florence Buehler. Marlys is survived in death by her loving husband Gene Samse. Marlys and Gene were blessed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lother Glenn Bayer
Lother Glenn Bayer, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Gardens of Hartford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1930 in Germany. Lother founded Bayer Plumbing & Heating Inc in 1976. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and simply being with his family. Lother is survived his...
