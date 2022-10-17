Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
WDSU
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for
NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
NOLA.com
Should Jameis Winston be starting quarterback? Jeff Duncan said yes. Saints fans fired back.
Who should be the Saints' starting quarterback? After Sunday's frustrating loss to the Bengals, Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan made his position clear: "There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team's starting quarterback." But plenty of Saints fans disagreed, and they...
NOLA.com
Saints hold on announcing starting quarterback, but signs point in one direction
Who the New Orleans Saints will start at quarterback Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals will be a game-time decision, coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday, but signs point toward Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston. The Saints had a much lighter load of practice this week due to the quick Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround....
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.
In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.
Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona
The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
NOLA.com
Not much change on the Saints injury report, but rookie Trevor Penning is progressing
The long list of Saints injuries did not change much after the team returned to the practice field Tuesday. After submitting an estimated injury report Monday, the only change on Tuesday's report was safety Marcus Maye (ribs) being upgraded to full participant status. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end...
NOLA.com
Saints estimated 14 players on Monday's injury report without practice; Cardinals had 13
A combined 27 players were listed on Monday's initial injury report from the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals prior to their Week 7 matchup scheduled for Thursday night. The Saints did not practice Monday but estimated 14 impacted players. Six were said to have not practiced. Eight were limited.
NOLA.com
The Saints defense was supposed to be the team's backbone. That hasn't been the case.
The scene that unfolded late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a good example of how things haven’t unfolded the way they were supposed to this season for the New Orleans Saints. There was Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals’ stupendous young receiver, shrugging off Bradley Roby’s tackle...
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson says Pelicans' talented trio all 'unselfish' after they combine for 74 points
Even though Zion Williamson had not yet played in a game with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward sounded confident Monday when he spoke about their chances of jelling quickly. “We don’t need much,” Williamson said. “When we step on the court, we make...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints desperately need win in desert to change the trajectory of their season
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Most NFL teams hate Thursday games. Short weeks wreak havoc on their carefully calibrated weekly routine, not to mention the recovery process of players’ bodies. But sometimes a short week can be a welcome change. And the one the Saints have this week would seem...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: For New Orleans native Michael Smith, Thursday Night Football with Saints extra special
Before the cameras start rolling in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night, Michael Smith will take a little time to let it all soak in. When the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play, it will be Smith’s seventh game as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football studio coverage.
Yardbarker
Bengals Film Breakdown: Communication Along O-Line Improving in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
After four weeks, fans and media started to question whether the Bengals actually fixed anything with their offensive line additions this offseason. Especially after the first two weeks when Joe Burrow took a combined 13 sacks. It looked pretty similar to 2021 when that area of the team was a major weakness.
NOLA.com
Pelicans 2022-23: These 10 numbers explain where the team is on the eve of the season
141 — In his first three seasons with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson missed 141 games. He played in 85 games. 14.3 — Williamson attempted 14.3 shots per game inside of 5 feet in 2020-21. The player who attempted the second-most shots inside of 5 feet that season, Giannis Antetokounmpo, attempted 9.5.
