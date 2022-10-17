The announcement comes with four new tracks from the Atlanta native, one of which is with Ken Carson. This year’s XXL Freshman Class is entering new phases in their careers, and freshman SoFaygo is looking to capitalize on that success in the very same year that he impressed many with that performance. He had previously teased fans with this release, but he’s officially announced that his debut studio album, Pink Heartz, will drop on November 11th. To get listeners ready, he’s also just dropped four new tracks from the 16-track project: “Another One,” “Blitz V2,” “Fasho,” and the Ken Carson-assisted “Hell Yeah,” whose music video was released as part of the announcement.

17 HOURS AGO