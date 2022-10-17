Read full article on original website
NME
SZA has written 100 songs for her new album, which could arrive “any day” now
SZA has revealed that she has written 100 songs for her new album, adding that it could be released “any day” now. The singer’s long-awaited second album, and follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Ctrl’, has been touted for years, though she recently said she was in no rush to release it.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Says She’s Recorded 100 Songs Ahead Of New Album
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Complex
Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys
Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Thursday, Bruno Mars shared a statement with Rolling Stone in which he revealed his and Anderson .Paak’s decision to “bow out of submitting our album this year.” According to Mars, he and his collaborator would be “crazy to ask for anything more” after previously performing (and winning) at the Grammys.
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
iheart.com
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know
The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoFaygo Drops Release Date And Four Singles For New Album, “Pink Heartz”
The announcement comes with four new tracks from the Atlanta native, one of which is with Ken Carson. This year’s XXL Freshman Class is entering new phases in their careers, and freshman SoFaygo is looking to capitalize on that success in the very same year that he impressed many with that performance. He had previously teased fans with this release, but he’s officially announced that his debut studio album, Pink Heartz, will drop on November 11th. To get listeners ready, he’s also just dropped four new tracks from the 16-track project: “Another One,” “Blitz V2,” “Fasho,” and the Ken Carson-assisted “Hell Yeah,” whose music video was released as part of the announcement.
hypebeast.com
SoFaygo Announces Debut Album ‘Pink Heartz’
'I'm ready and so are the songs': Lewis Capaldi reveals he's releasing a brand new album and preparing for a European tour
Lewis Capaldi announced that he will be releasing a brand new album and heading off on a European tour after his recent success in the UK charts. The Scottish singer recently teased a tour and the release of a new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which will drop on May 19th next year, on Twitter.
The FADER
Kendrick Lamar collaborator Duval Timothy announces new album Meeting With a Judas Tree
Duval Timothy, the pianist and producer who contributed to four tracks on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has announced details of a new solo album. Meeting With a Judas Tree is due on November 11 via Carrying Colour and features "Mutate," which you can hear below. Meeting...
Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs
This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
Rihanna Reportedly Recorded New Songs For 'Wakanda Forever'
Rumors are circulating that there may FINALLY be some Fenty music blessings coming via the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. We are less than a month away from the release of the sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2018 blockbuster Black Panther and the sequel promises to be equally as big while tributing late actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.
Review: Quavo and Takeoff family bond shines in debut album
“Only Built for Infinity Links,” Quavo and Takeoff (Quality Control Music) The nephew-uncle duo, Takeoff and Quavo, have joined forces in their debut as a duo. While there have been whisperings of the Atlanta rap trio Migos splitting up for good, there has been no official announcement of their disbandment. Instead, Takeoff and Quavo released “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.
NME
Joe Alwyn has a co-writer credit on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s partner Joe Alwyn has been named as a co-writer of a new track on her upcoming album ‘Midnights’. Titled ‘Sweet Nothing’, the song is the penultimate track on Swift’s tenth album, which will be released this Friday (October 21). Alwyn appears under...
hypebeast.com
Kelela Debuts “Happy Ending” With Rave-Inspired Music Video
After a nearly five-year hiatus, Kelela is finally back on the scene and she’s ready to switch up the tempo, again. The Washington D.C.-born artist first re-appeared on social media and in music last month with the release of her single “Washed Away.” Kelela is showing no signs of letting up soon with today’s release of her track “Happy Ending.”
Lil Baby “Stand On It,” French Montana “Whippin It Slowly” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.22
Lil Baby’s latest album It’s Only Me has only been out a few days and already the ATLien been on his grizzley dropping off new visuals in support of his third studio project. This time around LB comes through with a new video for “Stand On It,” in which he ditches the fancy cars and […] The post Lil Baby “Stand On It,” French Montana “Whippin It Slowly” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
