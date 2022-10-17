ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

By City News Service
EL MONTE (CNS) - A pedestrian was hit by at least one vehicle and killed Monday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the westbound 10 Freeway at Cogswell Road about 4 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Robert Woo, 86, of El Monte died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

Two freeway lanes were blocked for several hours while an investigation was conducted, the CHP reported.

