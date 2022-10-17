Knicks Preseason Profile: Obi Toppin Poised for Slam Dunk Impact?

Toppin has struggled to generate time for himself over his first two seasons with the New York Knicks, but his aerial antics could create that long-sought longevity.

We could be witnessing the start of a New York Knicks dynasty.

Such a prospect in the postseason will likely have to wait: the dominance in question lands during the NBA's All-Star break, namely in the Slam Dunk Contest festivities. In his first two showings, Obi Toppin has finished no worse than the runner-up, a brief streak that includes an outright victory in last season's edition. He's the third Knicks to top all dunkers, joining Kenny Walker and three-time champion Nate Robinson.

It's a good thing, perhaps, that Toppin has the relative guarantee of the dunk contest to showcase his talents, as gaining similar exposure in New York has been a struggle. Despite arriving in New York as the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft, Toppin has averaged only 14.3 minutes over his first two professional seasons, making only 10 starts in that span (all coming last season).

What's happened for Toppin so far and what lies on the road ahead?

2021-22 Season Review

It's hard enough for young players to carve roles for themselves in the systems of the notoriously hard-to-please Tom Thibodeau but Toppin's case was particularly baffling. He averaged only 11 minutes during his rookie season and the trend carried over to his sophomore campaign. Over the Knicks' first 26 games, Toppin broke 20 minutes only six times.

“It’s not an individual thing. It’s a team thing," Thibodeau tried to explain Toppin's lack of minutes in November . "It’s how the team is functioning and there has to be a balance to offense and defense. That factors into it as well.”

Some of those comments drew further confusion. To steal a stat from the Knicks' blue, icy Madison Square Garden roommates, Toppin posted a positive plus/minus in 20 of his first 26 appearances. The fact he was stuck behind Julius Randle, the breakout star of the Knicks' infamous 2020-21 endeavors, on the New York depth chart also didn't help matters.

Toppin began to get some major opportunities toward the end of the season as the Knicks slipped further into oblivion, but taking advantage of the opportunities helped the dreary finale go down smoothly. Over his final five games (all starts), Toppin averaged 27.2 points and 6.2 rebounds, which included consecutive career-best scoring postings to close out the year (the last being a 42-point outing in a win over Toronto).

2022-23 Season Preview

It feels like Thibodeau could go either way on Toppin when it comes to his third season: the boss has been regularly opposed to including Toppin in the same five as Julius Randle and the returns of Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, as well as the arrival of Isaiah Hartenstein, could make it hard for him to find minutes in the post.

But Toppin may be literally slamming through to Thibodeau's heart through his ultimate talent.

Plenty of players throughout the Knicks and the NBA's ledgers have endeared themselves by being ultimate "team guys," serving as power sources and inspiration in dreary times. Thibodeau has hinted that Toppin's nightly highlights have left an impression on him during the Knicks' mostly fruitful preseason slate, which included a between-the-legs slam during a tilt against Indiana.

"He’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself,” Thibodeau said. “He plays with emotion. The value of a dunk is pretty high when you look at the point value ... So, I think the more he dunks, the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s gifted, and I don’t want to take his gift away from him.”

At the end of the day, Toppin's dunks only earn himself and the Knicks two points. On a personal level, however, it could potentially help him create professional longevity.

Knicks Preseason Profiles

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.