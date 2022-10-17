ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Get Off to a Hot Start on Opening Weekend

The Pittsburgh Penguins started the season off strong.

Opening weekend across the NHL has concluded, and it was a fruitful one for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Back-to-back 6-2 victories have the Penguins feeling good early in the 2022-23 NHL season.

The Penguins dominated the Arizona Coyotes on opening night, outshooting them 53-28. Sidney Crosby led off the scoring just 1:22 into the season, his first of three points on the evening, and the Penguins haven't slowed down since.

They followed up that performance with a matching effort on Saturday night against the three-time defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Crosby collected another three-points, and the Penguins controlled the majority of the game.

Pittsburgh's penalty kill unit was the only facet of the game that had a less than stellar start to the season, allowing three goals on nine opportunities. That unit is made up of new faces such as Jan Rutta, Ryan Poehling, and Josh Archibald.

Marcus Pettersson and Kasperi Kapanen are also seeing an uptick in usage on the man disadvantage. Combine that fact with Teddy Blueger, the Penguin's top penalty-killing forward, being absent, and there are plenty of reasons to expect improvement from that unit.

The Penguins not only dominated the shot share during these two games but created high-danger chances with ease. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Penguins have created 33 high-danger opportunities at even strength through two games while mustering 72 total shots. Which means 46 percent of their shots have been high-danger opportunities. Comparatively, only 25% of shots from Penguin's opponents have been considered high-danger.

The Penguins dominated almost every facet of the game against the Coyotes and the Lightning. While it's a small sample size, the Penguins look dangerous to start the season.

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Wild

After opening the season with a win and a loss in back-to-back contests, the Colorado Avalanche enjoyed three days of rest before traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, who finished second to the Avalanche in the Western Conference last season with a franchise-best 113 points, entered the game with an 0-2 record. While it’s far too early in the season for a must-win game, Minnesota played with an intensity that had Colorado back on its heels at times.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
NHL

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to speak to media on Oct. 24

Rumors have swirled over the future of Carey Price’s career ever since the severity of his knee injury became apparent. Those rumors intensified Tuesday when Sportnet’s Eric Engels said Price was scheduled to speak with the media on October 24. However, Engels notes that this is not a retirement announcement as many people first thought when his media availability was reported.
FOX Sports

Kings visit the Penguins after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings knocked off the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22

The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

RECAP: Verhaeghe scores twice as Panthers top Flyers in Home Opener

SUNRISE, Fla. - Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's Home Opener at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Improving to 3-1-0, the Panthers handed the Flyers (3-1-0) their first loss of the season. "I...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Crosby leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 16. FIRST STAR - SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. Crosby topped the League in scoring for the opening week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
