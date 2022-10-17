Read full article on original website
Learn the four Ds of navigation before your next wild escape
The more you explore, the more you realize that there’s a lot that goes into navigation for hiking. You need to know how to read a map, how to use a compass and have pockets or a backpack big enough to carry both. It can definitely seem formidable at first, but an easy place to start is with the four Ds of navigation. If you don’t know them, the four Ds of navigation are simple to remember and provide you with a really handy tool to help you stay oriented in the wild.
Video: Women's Progression Session on the Red Bull District Ride Course
In addition to spectacular slopestyle action, an unbelievable 120,000 spectators and a firework display of world's firsts, the Red Bull District Ride 2022 also had one more novelty: For the first time in the history of the Nuremberg-based urban freeride event, five women were giving their everything on the breathtaking course between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt. The Red Bull TV video "Women's Progression Session" tells their story.
Explore Slippery Trails With Ease in Merrell’s New Hydro Runner
Reese Cooper’s synonymous footwear label Merrell is best known for its unorthodox approach to stylish hiking. Back in August, the British brand presented its latest addition to its 1TRL division and it was a silhouette that was geared towards all-rounded movement, designed to make outdoor excursions fun, smooth, and slip-free. Now, Merrell is once again steering itself even more into the abyss with another unique design entitled the Hydro Runner and it’s designed to take on wet and windy trails throughout the winter season.
Walton breaks Hour Record for juniors, sets new USA mark
Son of Olympian Brian Walton covers 50.792km
