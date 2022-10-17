Salisbury's Bryan Rosado is voted North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury football player Bryan Rosado, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.
Rosado collected 54.36% of the state-wide vote for this honor after this center anchored an offensive line which paved the way for his team to rush for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-27 win over Brandys.
Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Oct. 3-Oct. 9:
Andrew Frazier, Havelock, Football
This is what you call a dual-threat. The Rams’ quarterback was 20 of 29 for 225 yards and a touchdown while running for 211 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 36-34 win over Jacksonville.
Kemarion Baldwin, St. Pauls, Football
Baldwin had quite a night. The senior running back amassed 278 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 51-22 win over Midway. He also broke the Robeson County career rushing record, a mark that had stood since 1975.
Josh Bevan, Green Hope, Soccer
A 6-foot-5 senior midfielder, Bevan scored three goals in the Falcons’ two victories. He has a team-leading 25 goals.
Mark Tillman, Southeast Guilford, Football
This is getting it done on both sides of the ball. Tillman intercepted two passes and had a 97-yard touchdown reception.
Jayden Moore, Reagan, Football
Here’s to making an early impression in a big way. A freshman running back making his second varsity start, Moore ran for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Chloe Dixon, Randleman, Volleyball
A senior outside hitter/defensive specialist, Dixon had a big week for the surging Tigers. She had 15 kills and 29 digs in a marathon 3-2 win over Uwharrie Charter. Then she pounded 26 kills to go along with 18 digs and 2 aces in a 3-1 win over Providence Grove.
DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First, Football
This is a clutch performance by a young player. The sophomore quarterback ran for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping lead his team past Jack Britt 27-20. One of his touchdowns covered 50 yards.
Kamonte Carter, North Brunswick, Football
Sometimes it's about stopping the other guy even during these times of high octane offenses. In a grinding, defensive battle with Hoggard, Carter came up strong with 10 tackles as the Scorpions won 6-0 to improve to 6-1.
Wesley Thompson, Maiden, Football
What a great performance. The 6-foot-5 quarterback was electric, completing 10 of 13 passes for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 52-27 win over Bandys.
