Brian Baumgartner's Top Secret Tip For Great Chili - Exclusive
Brian Baumgartner knows what he's talking about when it comes to chili. What started out as a joke for the hit show "The Office," in which Baumgartner plays the oafish accountant Kevin, turned into a passion, and now a cookbook. "I'd never made chili before this event on 'The Office' and started making it. I made it as a joke for fun and posted a picture, and people got into it. Then I got into making it myself. One thing has led to another, and now I've got a book out," said Baumgartner in an exclusive interview with Mashed.
Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto
Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business. Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February. “She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going...
Most Expensive Restaurants in America
How much should dinner cost? Obviously, that depends on the dinner, and on you. What kind of food do you like? How much disposable income do you have? Are we talking about a special occasion – a birthday or anniversary, say – or just fuel to get you through the evening? Is a beautiful dining
Robert Duvall Has Been Married 4 Times: Meet His Ex-Wives and Current Wife Luciana
Academy Award winner Robert Duvall found his perfect match with his wife, Luciana Pedraza, whom he married in 2005. The Godfather actor tied the knot four times during his prolific career. Keep scrolling to learn more about his current wife and three ex-wives. Who Are Robert Duvall’s 3 Ex-Wives?
A Male Karen Went Scorched Earth At McDonald's Over Napkins
Thanks to a racist rant by Jennifer Schulte, the middle-aged white woman later dubbed "BBQ Becky," memes assigning a nom-de-plume to white people wielding their privilege have gone viral. The video, recorded in 2018 by YouTuber Michelle Dione, captured what Dione originally titled "White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland," and was viewed one million times within the first two weeks (per Know Your Meme).
Ted Allen Revealed If He Actually Eats The Dishes On Chopped
The food competition show "Chopped" has been around for a long time — since 2009, to be exact. But host Ted Allen has been a fixture in the culinary world for even longer. The in-house food and wine expert of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," Allen has taught viewers to cook with the help of his friendly and calming demeanor since the early 2000s.
How to Make Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Like Dolly Parton
Eggs are a breakfast staple. Whether you like 'em scrambled, over easy...
Award-Winning Chef Alon Shaya Will Open a New Mediterranean Restaurant With a 90-Foot Waterfall
In a full-circle moment, acclaimed chef Alon Shaya is returning to the city where he got his start — and this time he’s opening a restaurant of his own. More than 20 years after his time in Vegas, Shaya is returning to Las Vegas to open a restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, slated to open in winter 2023. The chef behind acclaimed Israeli restaurants is taking over a former nightclub to serve his award-winning modern Mediterranean cuisine.
The Nostalgia of Pizza Toast — And Why I Still Love It As an Adult
Pizza toast and pizza bagels are essentially the same idea — you take a slice of bread or bagel, slathering it with pizza sauce, cheese and a couple toppings. It’s a single serve snack idea that can be made in as little as 5 minutes and satisfies a craving without having to wait for pizza delivery.
These restaurateurs bravely opened new eateries amid COVID pandemic: 'Determined' to succeed
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some 90,000 restaurants to close, according to industry sources. But a few brave entrepreneurs opened new eateries and are reaping the rewards today. Here are three.
The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes review – a frank discussion of disability
The unjust treatment of people with learning disabilities is placed centre stage in this springboard of ideas from Back to Back, the neurodiverse theatre company based in Australia. This is part education, part rebellion, and part warning for what’s to come. We have been invited to a town hall...
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Good News: This macaw is finally ready for take-off after a zoo gave him flying lessons
After being kept as a pet, Harley, a 21-year-old macaw, arrived at Cincinnati Zoo having never learned to fly. So, keepers gave him lessons.
Meet the chefs on Netflix's Iron Chef: Mexico
Iron Chef: Mexico has just landed on Netflix! The fast-paced and exciting cooking show, which is well loved by audiences, is now set to showcase Mexican cuisine for all you cooking show fans out there. Eight episodes of the show have been released so far and if that isn’t enough,...
Ina Garten Made Taylor Swift See Cooking As 'Self-Care'
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has made no secret about her devotion to culinary queen Ina Garten. As Delish notes, the songstress has admitted to having purchased every single one of Garten's cookbooks over the years (and there are a substantial amount of them). Not to mention, when Garten was honored by Time in 2015, Swift penned a tribute to the cookbook author and television personality, highlighting how she first discovered Garten as well as waxing poetic about the culinary icon's many accomplishments over the years.
Jennifer Coolidge Spreads Joy in Red Pumps & Festive Coat for Old Navy’s New Holiday Commercial
Jennifer Coolidge was utterly festive for her latest staring role in Old Navy’s 2022 holiday commercial. In the clip, the “White Lotus” star sits at a white piano, wearing a black top and red skirt. Layered over the set is a cream wool coat, complete with sharp lapels and an allover red, green and black plaid print. Coolidge’s ensemble — as seen on the affordable retailer’s Instagram page — is finished with gold and crystal rings, as well as thin gold hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Navy (@oldnavy) “Check this out — plaid!” Coolidge states. “I...
Harry's book is ready! The writer with whom the prince collaborates specializes in father-son conflicts
JR Moehringer is the Pulitzer Prize winner who also wrote the autobiography of tennis champion Andre Agassi, and has now finished work on Prince Harry's upcoming book. Prince Harry's upcoming book.Prince Harry's upcoming book.
Read This Before Baking With Duff's CakeMix
Celebrity baker Duff Goldman has displayed his cake decorating passions for over a decade, and his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes" launched a new era of grand cake constructions. We're talking edible basketball sneakers, a Doritos chip bag, and Harry Potter novel cakes. Though they are all culinary masterpieces, the R2-D2 cake is one of Goldman's personal favorites. As he shared with the Daily Beast, the edible sculpture means so much not only because it looked and tasted awesome, but because it was for George Lucas.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over Guy Fieri Calling Eggs 'Liquid Chicken'
What came first, the chicken or the liquid chicken? When the Food Network shared a video of Guy Fieri's takedown of the egg it prompted a heated discussion on TikTok. Guy Fieri received mixed reactions to his stand against eggs, but it is pretty mild compared to some of Fieri's other controversies. He has been outspoken about his dislike of eggs for years, which some may find surprising considering that he has eaten Grasshopper Tacos on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
