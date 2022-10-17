Brian Baumgartner knows what he's talking about when it comes to chili. What started out as a joke for the hit show "The Office," in which Baumgartner plays the oafish accountant Kevin, turned into a passion, and now a cookbook. "I'd never made chili before this event on 'The Office' and started making it. I made it as a joke for fun and posted a picture, and people got into it. Then I got into making it myself. One thing has led to another, and now I've got a book out," said Baumgartner in an exclusive interview with Mashed.

19 HOURS AGO