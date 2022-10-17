Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
Crews battle house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
WMBF
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County located a woman who was reported missing Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said 29-year-old Dorian Hernandez was found after going missing from an area outside Myrtle Beach. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
wpde.com
'Fault of machinery' contributed to North Myrtle Beach boat fire, explosion, report says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat fire that injured several, including a toddler, in North Myrtle Beach, was partly caused by a "fault of machinery," according to a report. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that there were three adults and one toddler...
City of Florence to close part of North Beltline Drive during water tap installation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence. The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. […]
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Faint Anna Road in the Pembroke area. Investigators said the one-year-old left a driveway and was trying to cross Faith...
WMBF
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Horry County police continue to investigate reported shooting in Socastee on Saturday
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after a reported shooting incident on Saturday in Socastee that led to a brief police chase, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. No one was hurt in the incident, which began as a reported shooting near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond […]
South Carolina man charged with murder after person found dead in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said. Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 […]
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel to be held in Myrtle Beach area Friday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel in the Myrtle Beach area. The celebration of life will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook […]
wfxb.com
HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident
The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
wpde.com
Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
Veterans benefit from more than 2 dozen tiny homes being built in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach began with the goal of helping one veteran at a time, but it quickly morphed into a much larger project. “In the next eight weeks, we’ve got [to get] 25 veterans off the street, that’s the goal,” said Scott Dulebohn, the executive director […]
WCNC
After 13 years, family of Brittanee Drexel, girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach, gets justice
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Brittanee Drexel, a teenage girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and was never seen alive again. Raymond Moody, 62, plead guilty to the murder charge in a Georgetown County,...
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Detour added for Brunswick County bridge replacement project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Road work began this week on a project expected to last for several months on part of a Brunswick County highway. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia will remain closed while it’s being replaced.
911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School, police report says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report. The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple […]
Comments / 0