ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
msn.com

The one-hit wonders every '60s kid remembers

Slide 1 of 26: Stacker dug into the rich history of one-hit wonders (bands that had only one song reach #1 on the charts) and chose 25 you might know. For the artists who wrote and performed these catchy one-hit wonders, brimming with danceable beats, merry melodies, and memorable lyrics, perhaps it was simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Maybe you grew up with them or listened to them with your parents or grandparents. After listening to them played throughout the decades on the radio and now on audio streaming services, many still wonder exactly why these artists never scored any other chart-topping hits in their careers. These artists and the stories behind their hits are anything but ho-hum. There is the story of the singing nun who not only had a one-hit wonder but had a film made about her life, which was tragically cut short. Another artist wrote his hit while working at a cotton gin in California. Some were instrumental, some featured nonsensical phrases that weren't made up of real words, and the list includes one of the most negative songs ever recorded. All of them were pure music gold. These artists may have only had one-hit wonders, but they were often rerecorded by other artists, found their way into movies, and inspired television shows. Keep reading to see if any of your favorites made the list. You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’

The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Judas Priest Album? – Vote Now

Over the span of five decades and 18 studio albums, Judas Priest have cemented themselves as one of the most important and influential bands in metal history. Which of those albums is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’

Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday

Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’

By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy