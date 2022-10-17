Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
WRDW-TV
New tool helps S.C. residents stay ready for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. On Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
abccolumbia.com
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
kiss951.com
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
FOX Carolina
Officials working to contain island fire on Lake Hartwell
LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Forestry Commission officials said they are responding to a fire on Andersonville Island on Lake Hartwell. Officials said they were called out to contain the 2.6-acre fire on the island Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said...
FOX Carolina
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
WYFF4.com
Missing woman case in South Carolina to be featured on national TV show
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The case of a missing Upstate woman will be featured on a national television show Wednesday night. Greenville County authorities say Jorden Nebling was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020, and is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas. She was 19...
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina state officials warn of increased deer-vehicle collisions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reported much more deer-vehicle collisions in the past year than usual and warns drivers of deer on state roads. Officials say drivers in the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially...
wccbcharlotte.com
New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
WLOS.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
WRDW-TV
FOX Carolina
SC Department of education releases report cards for school
A Georgetown County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to the murder, kidnapping and rape of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Search for missing teen in Pelzer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Deputies are looking for a missing...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FOX Carolina
SC releases first school report cards with ratings since pandemic
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education released the first report cards for schools that contain ratings since 2019. Officials said the state’s schools are rebounding from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 20 percent of schools received an excellent rating, which is consistent with the statewide percentage from 2019.
greenville.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens
Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
qcnews.com
SLED won’t answer whether agents violated body camera policy in 2019 hemp farm raid
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a raid of a Lowcountry farm in September 2019 that ended with Trent Pendarvis’ arrest and the destruction of his $2 million hemp crop. SLED agents came from as far away as Columbia and...
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
