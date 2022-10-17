There are 828 Costco warehouses around the world, including the new University City store. The U. City Costco, which joins 10 other 2022 openings, has some noteworthy Jewish roots. Its location at 8695 Olive Blvd. was Torah Prep School of St. Louis until 2021. The co-founder of Costco was the late Jeff Brotman, a Jewish Seattle attorney. Brotman’s co-founder Jim Sinegal is a protégé of Sol Price, the founder of PriceSmart, who was also Jewish.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO