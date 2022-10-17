ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
electrek.co

Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Piston Automotive to expand in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs

Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced today it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive’s capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
WENTZVILLE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
stljewishlight.org

Expect a wide variety of kosher items at new U. City Costco

There are 828 Costco warehouses around the world, including the new University City store. The U. City Costco, which joins 10 other 2022 openings, has some noteworthy Jewish roots. Its location at 8695 Olive Blvd. was Torah Prep School of St. Louis until 2021. The co-founder of Costco was the late Jeff Brotman, a Jewish Seattle attorney. Brotman’s co-founder Jim Sinegal is a protégé of Sol Price, the founder of PriceSmart, who was also Jewish.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy