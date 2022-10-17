Read full article on original website
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
‘Doorways’ ribbon cutting today
An area non-profit that helps people with HIV cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new $40 million facility.
KMOV
$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
Developer dropped Swansea, Illinois housing project that sparked opposition
A developer opted to pull his application to build 274 rental homes in Swansea, Illinois, after running into a storm of opposition from some residents.
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
Thrift store secrets help shoppers save even more money
ST. LOUIS — Thrift store shops are seeing a big boom right now thanks to inflation. According to CNBC, experts say the average person saves close to $1,800 a year just by buying secondhand. And thrift stores have also upped their games as well -- with donations down and...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
kttn.com
Piston Automotive to expand in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs
Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced today it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive’s capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
rejournals.com
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
gladstonedispatch.com
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Poll workers wanted in St. Louis City, could earn up to $300 on Election Night
Only three weeks from the November general election, St. Louis City looks to prepare by adding to its fleet of poll workers.
St. Louis Mayor Vows to Create Reparations Commission
City seeks to examine reparations for slavery and harmful local discrimination
Ameren completes $215M infrastructure project for St. Louis region ahead of schedule
Ameren has completed a $215 million infrastructure project for the St. Louis region nearly six months ahead of schedule.
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
stljewishlight.org
Expect a wide variety of kosher items at new U. City Costco
There are 828 Costco warehouses around the world, including the new University City store. The U. City Costco, which joins 10 other 2022 openings, has some noteworthy Jewish roots. Its location at 8695 Olive Blvd. was Torah Prep School of St. Louis until 2021. The co-founder of Costco was the late Jeff Brotman, a Jewish Seattle attorney. Brotman’s co-founder Jim Sinegal is a protégé of Sol Price, the founder of PriceSmart, who was also Jewish.
nypressnews.com
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
SAN FRANCISCO — After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection. “You can start thinking about getting COVID as almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection...
Career Central: Looking for a life-changing experience? AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for new team members
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - If you've always wanted to travel, and enjoy helping others, AmeriCorps St. Louis wants you. AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for full-time national service volunteers to be part of its 42-Member Emergency Response Team (ERT). The ERT is a multi-functional rapid deployment group...
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
