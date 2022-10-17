ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nieman Lab

The media startup Semafor launches with a “more honest” article format and lots of global ambition

Semafor has been buzzy from the beginning. Co-founders Ben Smith and Justin Smith left high-profile gigs as media columnist at The New York Times and Bloomberg Media CEO, respectively, to announce a joint effort designed to revive trust in journalism and revolutionize the news article format, with college-educated English speakers around the globe — all 200 million of ’em — as the audience.
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

Global Broadcasting Icon BBC Turns 100

Global media giant the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) celebrates turning 100 on Tuesday with one eye on its illustrious past and another on its uncertain future. Over a century, the BBC has established itself as one of Britain's most visible and respected global brands, delivering its original mission statement to "inform, educate and entertain".
The Guardian

Diphtheria outbreak confirmed at asylum seeker centre in Kent

There has been an outbreak of diphtheria at an asylum seeker processing centre at a former MoD site in Kent. The Home Office refused to confirm the number of cases of diphtheria at Manston – an airfield in Ramsgate providing tented accommodation for about 3,000 people who have arrived in the UK on small boats – but said the number was “very small”.
Nieman Lab

Confused about the Meta/Wire saga? Read these stories, it’ll help

Once you recognize that someone’s pulling an elaborate con, the Meta/Wire saga makes a little. I’ll do my best to sum up the recent controversy in a couple lines: The Wire, a leading independent Indian news site, reported earlier this month that an Indian government official had the power to get Instagram posts he deemed offensive taken down. Quickly, inconsistencies in The Wire’s reporting were revealed. Meta says the documents The Wire relied on may be fake, “contain mischaracterizations of how our enforcement processes work, and rely on what we believe to be fabricated evidence in their reporting…We hope that The Wire is the victim of this hoax, not the perpetrator.” So far, the evidence appears to be on Meta’s side.
Nieman Lab

Spain leans into daily news podcasts, with eight shows launched since 2021

In 2015, students at what’s now the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism set out to solve a few different problems in Spanish-language podcasting. Chief among the problems they identified: A lack of community for independent podcasts to grow their audiences and build sustainable revenue streams. Co-founders Ana Ormachea,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy