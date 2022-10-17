Once you recognize that someone’s pulling an elaborate con, the Meta/Wire saga makes a little. I’ll do my best to sum up the recent controversy in a couple lines: The Wire, a leading independent Indian news site, reported earlier this month that an Indian government official had the power to get Instagram posts he deemed offensive taken down. Quickly, inconsistencies in The Wire’s reporting were revealed. Meta says the documents The Wire relied on may be fake, “contain mischaracterizations of how our enforcement processes work, and rely on what we believe to be fabricated evidence in their reporting…We hope that The Wire is the victim of this hoax, not the perpetrator.” So far, the evidence appears to be on Meta’s side.

1 DAY AGO