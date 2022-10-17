Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Oct. 18
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Property Damage, 10:54 p.m. Property damage, theft from a vehicle on Irvine Ave. and 15th St. NW. Complainant does not wish to pursue charges. DWI, 9:01...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Two Minnesota Horses Test Positive for WNV
On Oct. 11, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus. An unvaccinated 4-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Beltrami County was euthanized after presenting with a stiff gait, ataxia (incoordination), recumbency (down and unable to rise), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) beginning on Oct. 5.
bemidjinow.com
Second phase of CSAH 20/Birchmont Beach Rd. NE begins today
Beltrami County Engineer Bruce Hasbaargen says the first phase of reconstructing CSAH 20 is complete. The section of Birchmont Beach Rd. NE from the State Park entrance east to Hazelwood Rd. is now open to traffic. Hasbaargen says the road surface will remain gravel until next year, with work expected...
valleynewslive.com
Wild chase through Beltrami County lands one man in jail
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a wild chase in northern Minnesota that ended with the man trying to hide in woods. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 7, they spotted an SUV driving too fast on westbound Trengove Rd near Bemidji, MN.
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
bemidjinow.com
Solway woman injured in high-speed crash with a deer
A Solway woman ultimately needed transport to a Fargo hospital for presumed injuries sustained in a high-speed crash in Solway Saturday afternoon. According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, the 24-year-old woman was westbound on County Road 9 at a high rate of speed when she struck a deer.
bemidjinow.com
AUDIO: Superintendent of Cass Lake-Bena discusses the referendum on ballots
Superintendent of Cass-Lake Bena Schools Sue Chase recently discussed the bonding referendum that will appear on ballots within the district on Nov. 8. The district is asking for $39.75 million to build a K-5 school on the same campus as the Cass Lake Middle and High Schools. The current elementary...
bemidjinow.com
K9 Rip credited with successful apprehension of pursuit suspect
Beltrami K9 Rip is credited with the successful apprehension of a pursuit suspect. According to a release, earlier this month, Sheriff’s deputies observed a white GMC Yukon heading west on Trengove Road at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle fled from the attempted traffic stop, traveling more...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 10/13-10/16
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Thursday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 16. Report of a stolen vehicle on the 1800 block of America Ct. NW. Vehicle was returned. Accident, 1:34 p.m. Report of a...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji man appears in court today on third-degree murder charge
A Bemidji man is facing third-degree murder charges for his accused role in a fentanyl overdose. According to the criminal complaint filed today, 22-year-old Cameron Luadtke is accused of selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a victim identified as “D.S.”. The 30-year-old male victim was found in the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified
The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified. On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his...
bemidjinow.com
Two party-endorsed candidates will appear on ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. The redistricting maps released in February changed District 2 to include a large swath of north-central Minnesota,…. 0. Education, Election 2022, K-12 Schools. October 18, 2022. Superintendent of Cass-Lake Bena Schools Sue Chase recently discussed the bonding
bemidjinow.com
Cass Lake man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for drug sales
A Cass Lake man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for aggravated drug sales. According to the Cass County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a travel trailer in the Cass Lake area on Aug. 24. Five firearms, ammunition, 300 grams of methamphetamine and...
redlakenationnews.com
Fentanyl investigation results in four arrests, at least 1,470 of uncut "dubs" taken off the streets
Four were arrested earlier this month after an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the Bemidji area. According to the criminal complaints, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force launched an investigation into 26-year-old Derek Paddy of Bemidji. Paddy is believed to be a large distributor of fentanyl and has been the...
kvrr.com
Neck Injury For Bemidji State Football Player During MSUM Game Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A football player with Bemidji State is being treated for a neck injury at a trauma center in Fargo after being injured during Saturday’s game with MSUM. Twenty-two year old senior tight end/fullback Bryce Duffy was taken off of the field at Nemzek Stadium...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
