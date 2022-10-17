Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Flat River Grill’
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A new restaurant has taken Downtown Sutton by storm. Theresa Ulmer opened ‘The Flat River Grill’ about five months ago, and has already seen quite some success since then, especially with support from the community. “They come in and are appreciative they have a...
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
KSNB Local4
Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
Aurora News Register
Friesen Ford expanding parts operation
The foundation is poured and a new structure will go vertical soon at the Friesen Ford dealership near Aurora’s I-80 interchange, paving the way for an expanded parts distribution operation. Owner Jason Friesen reported this week that the 12,000 sq. ft. facility on the north side of the dealership will serve as a warehouse for a full line of Ford parts, adding that he hopes the structure is…
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Chicago man arrested after chase exceeding 110 mph
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person is in custody after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, an NSP trooper claimed to witness a Hyundai Elantra driving over 100 miles per hour on I-80 westbound. Shortly before 3:30 p.m....
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
News Channel Nebraska
James R. “Jim” Campbell Sr.
Hastings resident James R. “Jim” Campbell Sr., 90, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Kensington, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass officiating. Military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will follow after the service at the church. There will be no burial at this time. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard or First United Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed on Evangelical Free Church’s Website. To view the service, go to this link https://youtu.be/MR7EKF4FQpg . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
KSNB Local4
Bat in Hall County tests positive for rabies
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, underlining the need for awareness of this extremely dangerous disease and for practicing care when coming into contact with wild animals. No person is known to have come into contact with the infected animal...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
