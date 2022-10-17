ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU, CMSD to Receive 2022 Schwartz Urban Education Impact Award

CLEVELAND (October 20, 2022)-The Council of the Great City Colleges of Education has announced that Cleveland State University (CSU) and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) have been selected to receive the 2022 Dr. Shirley S. Schwartz Urban Education Impact Award for their Cleveland Teaching Fellowship—which seeks to create a diverse pipeline of strong teacher candidates committed to urban education.
