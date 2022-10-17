Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
How to watch Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: TV, stream, game time
The biggest road test of the season to date arrives this coming weekend for No. 20 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas will be looking to move its winning streak to four games in Stillwater on Oct. 22 against a team that seems to be reeling a little bit in the Pokes.
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Worst place to play on the road?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns hit the road again this Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. and playing...
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
1 Texas Eatery Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Quick Bites
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
University of Texas led team drills into area producing ‘the largest earthquakes on the planet’
Off the coast of Japan, one of the most dangerous fault zones on Earth has become the focal point of a decades-long research project done by the University of Texas and more than a dozen other countries.
thedailytexan.com
Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s
Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
MySanAntonio
Flights from Austin to Spain are as cheap as $398
There is always a good reason to go to Spain, and right now there’s an even better reason: super cheap flights. You can fly from Austin to Madrid this winter for as low as $398. The Delta flights have one stop, either at John F. Kennedy International Airport in...
