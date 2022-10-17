Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely keep rookie Kenny Pickett out in Week 7.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol.

Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.

The Steelers' policy for most players in the locker room is the need to practice at least once throughout the week in order to play in the game. That list doesn't include players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. It does include rookies, though.

Pickett will need to be cleared by an independent doctor after passing all stages of the concussion protocol. That usually happens on Saturdays, but a player could be a full participant for some or all practices throughout the week.

If Pickett practices at full capacity from Wednesday to Friday and is cleared Saturday, he would most likely start. If he misses any practice time, even if he is cleared Saturday, the Steelers are believed to use Trubisky as the starter.

