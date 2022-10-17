ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledge $1.2 billion to eradicate polio

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Sunday that it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of polio globally. Polio is a highly infectious disease spread mainly through contamination by faecal matter, used to kill and paralyse thousands of children annually. While there is no known cure, three injections of the vaccine provide nearly 100% immunity.
Quartz

Rise of the African Super Apps

Elon Musk may be plotting the creation of super app X, but some African startups are way ahead of him. The interconnected nature of challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion, e-commerce, and logistics in Africa has provided a fertile ground for super apps that aim to seamlessly embed themselves in their users’ lifestyle.
CNBC

Bill Gates says rich countries must drive climate change innovation

Low- and middle-income countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Phys.org

Some 250 health journals call for Africa climate help

Richer countries must increase climate support for African nations as accelerating impacts of global warming sicken and kill hundreds of thousands every year across the continent, scores of scientific health journals warned Wednesday, ahead of UN negotiations next month. The call, written by 16 editors of leading biomedical journals across...

