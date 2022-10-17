Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years
Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledge $1.2 billion to eradicate polio
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Sunday that it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of polio globally. Polio is a highly infectious disease spread mainly through contamination by faecal matter, used to kill and paralyse thousands of children annually. While there is no known cure, three injections of the vaccine provide nearly 100% immunity.
Bill Gates says he and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, plan to run foundation together for 25 more years
"That's probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track," Gates recently said at a Forbes summit.
Narcity
Canada Is Full Of 'Centi-Millionaires' That Make Elon Musk & Bill Gates Look Like Small Fries
We might be dealing with widespread inflation, but it seems like the richest people in Canada are doing a-okay. According to a new report by investment firm Henley & Partners, there's a new, massive class of super-wealthy elites out there, and Canada is actually home to many of these "centi-millionaires."
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
Quartz
Rise of the African Super Apps
Elon Musk may be plotting the creation of super app X, but some African startups are way ahead of him. The interconnected nature of challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion, e-commerce, and logistics in Africa has provided a fertile ground for super apps that aim to seamlessly embed themselves in their users’ lifestyle.
CNBC
Bill Gates says rich countries must drive climate change innovation
Low- and middle-income countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Phys.org
Some 250 health journals call for Africa climate help
Richer countries must increase climate support for African nations as accelerating impacts of global warming sicken and kill hundreds of thousands every year across the continent, scores of scientific health journals warned Wednesday, ahead of UN negotiations next month. The call, written by 16 editors of leading biomedical journals across...
Comments / 1