Sulligent, AL

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Warrant issued for alleged shooter in Weir

Weir Police issued a warrant for the alleged shooter Tyler McDowell of Starkville. Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening.
WEIR, MS
More than $2M to help workforce in northeast Mississippi

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More than $2 million will be used to enhance workforce development in northeast Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) in Booneville. The college will use the money to train members of the workforce. Accelerate Mississippi administered the funds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Board of Aldermen approved a study to provide insight into how the city might reduce congestion in the area of South Montgomery Street. Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said the Board in April approved the contracting of Neel-Schaffer, an engineering firm out of Vicksburg, Miss.,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are now vying to become the next chief of police in Columbus. The committee tasked with finding a new police chief narrowed down the number of candidates to three. Columbus Human Resources Director Patricia Mitchell could not reveal their identities, however. The City Council...
COLUMBUS, MS
Be careful with space heaters this time of year

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cold weather is finally here in northeast Mississippi and that means the return of space heaters. Space heaters and such increase the chance for fire. "We've seen people actually sit in a chair with a blanket thrown over them with a space heater — just too close and that is dangerous," Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell said.
SALTILLO, MS
Students learn about opportunities at college fair in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston Career & Technology Education Center is helping area students learn more about their future possibilities. On Tuesday, local high school juniors and seniors attended a career fair featuring more than 30 colleges and universities. Along with educational opportunities, they also learned about potential careers...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
MSU football announces death of Tupelo native Sam Westmoreland

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State announced the death of a freshman football player from Tupelo. The player is Samuel Westmoreland, 19. The cause of death has not been announced. Capt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department said no foul play is suspected. Westmoreland was found late Wednesday...
STARKVILLE, MS

