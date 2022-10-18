Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital

By Brian Petersheim Jr.

A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.

Terrence L. Lindsey faces charges of third- and first-degree trespassing.

According to the probable cause statement:

At about 12:10 a.m., Maricopa Police responded to a home in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado on a report of a male entering a home.

The homeowner had footage of the man, identified by police as Lindsey. Officers said they recognized him from a prior incident nearby.

Police reported the footage shows Lindsey entering the home through the garage door. Nothing was reported broken or stolen.

The homeowner reportedly yelled at Lindsey and chased him out. Lindsey later was found at Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital, where he had trespassed previously, according to officers, and arrested him at 1:19 a.m. During a police interview, Lindsey reportedly said he knocked at the residence, and entered because he believed his friend “Q” lived there.

