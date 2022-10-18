ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital

 4 days ago

By Brian Petersheim Jr.

A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.

Terrence L. Lindsey faces charges of third- and first-degree trespassing.

According to the probable cause statement:

At about 12:10 a.m., Maricopa Police responded to a home in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado on a report of a male entering a home.

The homeowner had footage of the man, identified by police as Lindsey. Officers said they recognized him from a prior incident nearby.

Police reported the footage shows Lindsey entering the home through the garage door. Nothing was reported broken or stolen.

The homeowner reportedly yelled at Lindsey and chased him out. Lindsey later was found at Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital, where he had trespassed previously, according to officers, and arrested him at 1:19 a.m. During a police interview, Lindsey reportedly said he knocked at the residence, and entered because he believed his friend “Q” lived there.

desert bloom
5d ago

I see obvious illegals walking through the hallways of my hospital wandering around near the the cafeteria looking for handouts. And before you screech racism or profiling... the men all have the same phones, same backpacks, same shoes, similar clothing.

Roberto
5d ago

Desert bloom, If you are to truly Bloom here in this Desert, you might consider taking the appropriate action…call security, hopefully their properly trained to handle such w/o shooting first and asking questions after the fact! You might well save a life!

