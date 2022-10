Wonderbound, the ballet-driven contemporary dance company that's been operating in Denver since 2007, premiered its vampire-themed production, Penny's Dreadful, last season. Keeping its performers employed and dancing throughout the pandemic was a priority for Wonderbound. "It turned out to be really important not only for our audience, but for us, to find our way through that," notes artistic director and company co-founder Garrett Ammon. Between video work and socially distanced live performances, Wonderbound was one of only a handful of dance companies in the U.S. that continued performing live in 2020 and 2021.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO