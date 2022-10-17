Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online
The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
Select Californians Can Earn Up To $100 A Month Towards Groceries
Here's who qualifies.
chulavistatoday.com
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
Escondido students learn and explore the medical world with first-hand experience
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diego students are getting a first-hand look at the world of medicine. Aeris is an 8th grader at Hidden Valley Middle School and joined hundreds of other Escondido Union students for Palomar Health’s Middle School Medical Discoveries Program. It’s a day of...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
Eclectic Animals Rescued from Defunct Maryland Zoo by San Diego Sanctuary
Lions Tigers & Bears, San Diego’s accredited big cat, and bear sanctuary, completed a lifesaving animal rescue mission recently, transporting a dozen animals to new and safe homes and taking in five new animals. The animals were rescued from Tri-State Zoological Park (Tri-State Zoo) in Maryland, a defunct roadside...
San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee
SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge
Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
Coast News
The Goods Doughnuts
Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
KPBS
North County mental health facility will fill regional need
County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
northcountydailystar.com
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket
Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
theregistrysocal.com
Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM
Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
KPBS
Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego
San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
techaiapp.com
Is It Dry Skin or Atopic Dermatitis?
For years, George Kramb, who’s 29 and lives in San Diego, CA, thought he had a severe case of dry skin. “I had dry skin basically my whole life. It was always flaky, irritated, and even got to the point of cracking,” he says. Sometimes, in the winter, his fingers were so cracked and dry that he couldn’t open his hands.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
