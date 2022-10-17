ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee

SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Migrants Ending Up in City Homeless Shelters Amid Border Surge

Dozens of migrants are staying in city-funded homeless shelters amid a spike in border arrivals who cannot quickly connect with support systems elsewhere. Nonprofit Alpha Project reported Tuesday it was temporarily housing 45 mostly Venezuelan migrants at three of its shelters while Father Joe’s Villages said late Monday it was sheltering 20 asylum seekers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

The Goods Doughnuts

Where: The Goods Doughnuts, 2965 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to Sold out (of doughnuts) What: Zumbar Hummingbird Blend drip coffee ($3.25) and glazed doughnut ($3.00) Tasting notes: Buttery-sweet, balanced, chocolate, creamy. Price: $4.00. What I’m listening to: Shinyribs, “The Sacred & The Profane”
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket

Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
OCEANSIDE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM

Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
techaiapp.com

Is It Dry Skin or Atopic Dermatitis?

For years, George Kramb, who’s 29 and lives in San Diego, CA, thought he had a severe case of dry skin. “I had dry skin basically my whole life. It was always flaky, irritated, and even got to the point of cracking,” he says. Sometimes, in the winter, his fingers were so cracked and dry that he couldn’t open his hands.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA

