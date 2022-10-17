Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
North Platte Telegraph
Q-and-A in Nebraska governor’s race: Pillen, Blood talk about education, property taxes
COLUMBUS, Nebraska — Nebraska voters didn’t get a chance to size up the major candidates to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts on the debate stage this year. Republican nominee Jim Pillen declined to debate, describing the process as political theater. His Democratic opponent, State Sen. Carol Blood, criticized the move.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
North Platte Telegraph
Patrick O’Donnell, nation’s longest-serving clerk of the Legislature, plans to retire
LINCOLN – Patrick O’Donnell, the longtime clerk of the Nebraska Legislature, announced Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of the year. O’Donnell, 73, is currently the longest-serving clerk of a state legislature in the nation, having held the post since 1978. In an email to...
North Platte Telegraph
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
LINCOLN — Three weeks before an election in which concerns about education could motivate Republican turnout, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education. The senators said one of their staffers found a link in June to a New York University...
North Platte Telegraph
2022 Nebraska State Range Judging Contest hosted in Dawes County
CHADRON — Three hundred and seventy-seven high school students and 25 teachers from 49 schools from across Nebraska visited Dawes County this fall to test their knowledge of rangeland management during the 67th annual Nebraska State Range Judging Contest. Each fall, students enrolled in agriculture or natural resources classes...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: ten, seventeen) (one, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Youth upland season opens Saturday
The statewide youth upland hunting season is Saturday and Sunday, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed to hunt this year. In past years, adults accompanying youth in the field could also hunt in designated areas where pen-raised birds were released. Game and Parks will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 12, Day: 19, Year: 41. (Month: twelve; Day: nineteen; Year: forty-one) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Stevens puts kids, educators first
For 40 years, Robin Stevens, incumbent candidate for the State Board of Education, has served students and educators as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. In all of those years and in those many positions, he has operated on the single principle of putting kids first in everything he does.
North Platte Telegraph
10 scenic hiking trails in Nebraska
Everyone needs a break from city life. Here are some options, both near and far, to immerse yourself in nature and slip away from the stresses of the city.
Comments / 0