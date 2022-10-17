The problem is, extracting lithium is expensive, time-consuming, labor intensive and takes a serious toll on the environment. It either involves digging lithium-rich rocks out of mines, crushing them, roasting them, washing them with acid and roasting them again, leaving large open pits behind, or, through evaporative brine processing, taking mineral-rich water found deep underground, known as brine, and pumping it into large ponds that evaporate 24 to 36 months under the sun. All of the other metals that get deposited at the base of the ponds — sodium, potassium, magnesium — get removed through exposure to harmful chemicals in order to access just the lithium.

