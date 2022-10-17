Read full article on original website
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develop a Sustainable Concrete by Substituting Natural Fibers and Components From Various Waste Streams for Synthetic Reinforcing Elements
A multinational research team is laying the groundwork for more sustainable concrete by substituting synthetic reinforcing components with natural fibers and materials derived from various waste streams. The most recent study shows how geopolymers reinforced with renewable natural fibers and made with industrial by-products and waste-based sands from lead smelting...
Phys.org
Transparent wood could soon replace plastics
Transparent wood promises to be an environmentally friendly substitute for glass or plastic used for making car windshields, see-through packaging and biomedical devices, according to a study. Published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, the study said transparent wood reduced ecological impacts on the environment because of its...
Phys.org
Nanoporous intermetallic compounds that boost hydrogen production
Hydrogen has the highest energy density (120 MJ/kg) of all known substances, approximately three times more than diesel or gasoline, meaning it could play a pivotal role in sustainable energy systems. But the efficient production of hydrogen by simple water splitting requires highly performing catalysts. Now, a collaborative group from...
TechCrunch
Minerva Lithium uses absorbent material to change the way we extract lithium
The problem is, extracting lithium is expensive, time-consuming, labor intensive and takes a serious toll on the environment. It either involves digging lithium-rich rocks out of mines, crushing them, roasting them, washing them with acid and roasting them again, leaving large open pits behind, or, through evaporative brine processing, taking mineral-rich water found deep underground, known as brine, and pumping it into large ponds that evaporate 24 to 36 months under the sun. All of the other metals that get deposited at the base of the ponds — sodium, potassium, magnesium — get removed through exposure to harmful chemicals in order to access just the lithium.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
TechCrunch
Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation ‘to clean up’ the filthy hydrogen business
That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification...
TechCrunch
Intropic helps single-use plastics decompose from the inside out
Intropic’s additives make many of the most commonly used plastics biodegradable in normal commercial composting. The enzymes are added to the pellets or powders that are used in the normal course of plastic production. This gives plastics new, biodegradable capabilities without changing the manufacturing processes used to create plastic products. At the end of the lifecycle, when it’s time to get rid of the material, the products can be composted into their component parts.
Futurity
Team uses live plant cells in 3D printing
Researchers have developed a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by “bioprinting” those cells with a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other—and with their environment—is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
Phys.org
Study reveals a broken symmetry in the roughness of elastic interfaces
A large class of problems in non-equilibrium statistical physics deal with driven dynamics of elastic interfaces in random media. Examples include stress-driven propagation of crack fronts in disordered solids, motion of domain walls driven by applied magnetic fields in disordered ferromagnets, and dynamics of fluid fronts invading a porous medium—for example, when coffee spilled on the table is absorbed by the tablecloth.
Futurity
Protein enters mouse brain, flips switch, and vanishes
Researchers report a way to deliver a protein to the brain quickly, effectively, and briefly. The protein degrades naturally after performing its task. Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. The new work has both therapeutic and scientific implications, including repairing spinal cord injuries and a range of other localized injection applications.
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
Footprint Compatible Packaged GaN Family Expands to 150 V for Flexible Design of High-Power Density Applications
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN ® ) power FETs and ICs, expands the selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 150 V EPC2308 designed for motor drive in power tools and robots, high density DC-DC from/to 80 V-100 V for industrial applications, synchronous rectification to 28 V – 54 V for chargers, adaptors and power supplies, smartphones USB fast chargers, and in solar optimizers and microinverters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005346/en/ Footprint Compatible Packaged GaN Family Expands to 150 V for Flexible Design of High-Power Density Applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Bendy batteries could power new categories, and Anthro Energy thinks it’s cracked the code
The era of inflexible portable power may be coming to an end, though, if Anthro Energy can bring its bendy batteries to market. It’s getting some help with that courtesy of an oversubscribed $7.2 million seed round, which the company is announcing today, TechCrunch exclusively learned. The round was...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Wax Worm Saliva Is the Unlikely Hero of Fighting Plastic Waste
Plastic pollution may have met its unlikely match: the saliva of wax worms. In a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, researchers discovered that enzymes in the saliva of wax worms can readily degrade polyethylene, a common form of plastic used in bags and other packaging materials. Wax...
Phys.org
MXene composite could eliminate electromagnetic interference by absorbing it
A recent discovery by materials science researchers in Drexel University's College of Engineering might one day prevent electronic devices and components from going haywire when they're too close to one another. A special coating that they developed, using a type of two-dimensional material called MXene, has shown to be capable of absorbing and disbursing the electromagnetic fields that are the source of the problem.
