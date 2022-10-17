Read full article on original website
Related
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
'Halloween Ends' Finally Puts the 'Halloween' Franchise to Bed — Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. The Halloween franchise fills us with so much joy that we'd feel no remorse in requesting John Carpenter's illustrious theme song at the club. The score to 1978's Halloween is a work of art, what can we say? And over four decades later, us horror aficionados, movie buffs, and gorehounds are still frothing at the mouth over new Halloween releases.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
The Haunted Mansion Restaurant With Halloween Vibes
If your favorite emotion is fear, you go all out for Halloween, and your bookshelves are loaded with the works of Stephen King, you are in good company. Drive through any neighborhood in October and you'll find many front yards populated by towering skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and skillfully carved jack-o-lanterns. This is truly the time to unleash your inner ghoul.
Creepy doll stories persist: Imagine your inanimate object going spooky
Peg Knickerbocker discovered this doll after being told where to look in a dream.Credit: Roger Marsh. Tales of haunted dolls dot the paranormal story landscape going back centuries - well, pretty much as long as dolls have been made. The series of "Chucky" films kept us all on the edge of our seats since "Child's Play" premiered in 1988.
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
purewow.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Cries as She Listens to Horror Fans Thank Her for the ‘Halloween’ Film Series
Jamie Lee Curtis is saying goodbye to her Halloween franchise, and the scream queen recently got emotional in a new Instagram video, where horror fans thanked her for the work she's done in the slasher series. On October 14, the 13th installment— Halloween Ends—landed in theaters and on Peacock. And...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
"Did You See Him Too?": People Are Describing Their Most Disturbing Ghost Encounters, And My Palms Are Sweating
"I was almost asleep when I felt myself being tucked into bed. I opened my eyes and saw the blankets being tucked under me. I felt a fear like nothing I've ever experienced before. I grabbed the blanket and ran into the guest room."
My coworker said he had a creepy doppelgänger who appeared to his friends and family when he wasn't around
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It is the month of October, and spooky season is upon us. That got me thinking about a conversation I once had with a coworker who was convinced he had an evil double that mimicked his appearance and fooled even his closest friends and relatives.
wegotthiscovered.com
An iconic horror film house may be massacred permanently
The original home from the Texas Chain Saw Massacre film is about to have its final curtain call, with the house expected to be sold and potentially knocked down. The property on the grounds of Kingsland, Texas’s The Antlers Hotel is believed to be on the way out following its status as a horror tourism rite of passage for many years. Currently operating tours and offering fans the chance to feel the authentic terror of Leatherface’s home, the owners has posted a call for the last ever tours.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Actor Addresses the Film's Pivotal Character Change
The final chapter of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy came to a close with last week's release of Halloween Ends, and while the film wrapped up various storylines, it also introduced all-new mysteries. With the film being the last entry for some of the members of the cast, it also saw the debut of Corey Cunningham, as played by Rohan Campbell, who undergoes a pretty severe change to his character that has left some audiences scratching their heads. With the film out now in theaters and on Peacock, Campbell shed some light on Corey's motives in the film.
Comments / 0