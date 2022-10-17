ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah36Z_0icHzwMD00

The Houston Texans are parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby after four years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Easterby was hired as executive vice president of team development back in 2019, before being promoted to executive vice president of football operations in Jan. 2020.

Easterby was “a major voice” within the Texans organization, including during his short stint as interim general manager following Bill O’Brien’s firing in Oct. 2020. He was a big influence in the decision making within the organization, including the hirings of GM Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, a source hold him Easterby’s firing “wasn’t a surprising development.” After all, the Texans don’t have a lot in terms of talent on the roster and have had just one winning season since Easterby was hired back in 2019.

With Easterby’s departure, there are questions about the future of the franchise. But there are reasons for Houston to be an attractive destination amid a rebuild — they’re set to have the sixth-most salary cap space at $48 million in 2023 and additional draft capital after the Deshaun Watson trade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings poach Benton Whitley from Chiefs' practice squad

Every time that rookie Benton Whitley has been on a team’s practice squad this season, he’s ended up signed to another team’s 53-man roster. After Willie Gay Jr. was suspended, the Chiefs poached the former Holy Cross defensive end from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster in Kansas City for a few weeks, but he never actually appeared in a game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top 2023 cornerback recruit announces commitment date

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2023 has announced his commitment date. Cormani McClain will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 27 with the Florida Gators the front-runners to land the five-star’s services. The commitment will take place at The RP Landing Center in Lakeland, Florida. The in-person event is open to the public, with registration available on Eventbrite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy