Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

The Houston Texans are parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby after four years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Easterby was hired as executive vice president of team development back in 2019, before being promoted to executive vice president of football operations in Jan. 2020.

Easterby was “a major voice” within the Texans organization, including during his short stint as interim general manager following Bill O’Brien’s firing in Oct. 2020. He was a big influence in the decision making within the organization, including the hirings of GM Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, a source hold him Easterby’s firing “wasn’t a surprising development.” After all, the Texans don’t have a lot in terms of talent on the roster and have had just one winning season since Easterby was hired back in 2019.

With Easterby’s departure, there are questions about the future of the franchise. But there are reasons for Houston to be an attractive destination amid a rebuild — they’re set to have the sixth-most salary cap space at $48 million in 2023 and additional draft capital after the Deshaun Watson trade.