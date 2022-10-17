Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
WHSV
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
WHSV
Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79. Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.
iheart.com
20-Year-Old Arrested For Mass Shooting Near James Madison University
Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old suspected of committing a mass shooting that left eight people injured early Sunday (October 16) morning near James Madison University. The Harrisonburg Police Department said that Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
Man arrested in Harrisonburg shooting that sent 8 to hospital
Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 are hospitalized after a shooting not far from the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
WTOP
Suspect arrested for shooting near JMU that wounded 8
The man who police say wounded eight people when he fired shots into a crowd near James Madison University Sunday morning was taken into custody by police in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in the afternoon. The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Devon Lane, which is around a...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 at outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg
Authorities in Harrisonburg, Va., said officers Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man accused of shooting eight people early that morning at an outdoor gathering.
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
q101online.com
Investigation continues into weekend mass shooting
Police continue to investigate a Sunday incident that left eight people shot in Harrisonburg. It was a little before 2:30 Sunday morning witnesses say that shots were fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane. By the time it was over five people were being treated at Sentara RMH and three more were taken to UVA. All are said to be suffering non life threatening injuries.
WHSV
Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
fox5dc.com
Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County
WASHINGTON - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for...
WHSV
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
