Police continue to investigate a Sunday incident that left eight people shot in Harrisonburg. It was a little before 2:30 Sunday morning witnesses say that shots were fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane. By the time it was over five people were being treated at Sentara RMH and three more were taken to UVA. All are said to be suffering non life threatening injuries.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO