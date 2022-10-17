Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
Humpback Whales Spotted Charging Orca Trying to Hunt in Monterey Bay
The Monterey Bay Whale Watch saw about 20 humpback whales surrounding the orca.
KRMG
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales A large group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales seemingly harassed each other for hours. (NCD)
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Incredible Footage Shows Rescue of Young Humpback Twisted in Rope
The young humpback whale had bitten down on a buoy line, which had then tangled around its tail and head, preventing it from eating effectively.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Watch: Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
WATCH: Kayaker Dragging GoPro Discovers Huge Great White Shark Lurking Behind Him
Australian kayaker Andy Burnell got the shock of a lifetime when, while filming for his YouTube channel, he discovered that a large Great White shark had been lurking behind him during his entire excursion. Check out the hair-raising footage below. https://youtu.be/tfO1v8SMatc. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A...
Viral elephant seal video was not filmed in Florida during Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida late last month, scenes of the aftermath and devastation spread widely on social media, much of it real.But hurricanes have also become notorious for the spread of fake news, especially with seemingly strange interactions involving animals during a storm.One video of a seal flopping down a city street that went viral after Hurricane Ian has now been debunked. The footage is real, but it was filmed years ago in Chile — not last month in Florida.The video shows a large, grey seal on a city sidewalk, seemingly after a rainstorm. The clips were...
WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver
A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
Beachcombers beware: Storm brings aggressive mantis shrimp ashore on Delaware beaches
Out beachcombing or taking a look at conditions after the storm? Keep your distance from mantis shrimp — and make sure your pets do, too. Both Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park reported mantis shrimp on their beaches Wednesday, and they're likely to wash up on many of Delmarva's beaches after a...
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Howl! Fantastic Halloween Pet Parade this Weekend in Point Pleasant, NJ
Is there anything better than a pet parade? Halloween costumes for pets are the cutest. My two dogs do not like getting dressed up, but I try my hardest. I've had them in little devil costumes, hot dogs, and tacos. They looked cute but the costume was off of their little bodies in about 5 minutes.
Good News: This macaw is finally ready for take-off after a zoo gave him flying lessons
After being kept as a pet, Harley, a 21-year-old macaw, arrived at Cincinnati Zoo having never learned to fly. So, keepers gave him lessons.
Ironbound the 1,000lb Great White Shark Tracked Just Off Cape Cod
The gigantic shark measuring over 12 feet is about three miles off the coast, and traveling south on his annual migration for the winter.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0