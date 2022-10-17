ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin' hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn't imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […]
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
The Independent

Viral elephant seal video was not filmed in Florida during Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida late last month, scenes of the aftermath and devastation spread widely on social media, much of it real.But hurricanes have also become notorious for the spread of fake news, especially with seemingly strange interactions involving animals during a storm.One video of a seal flopping down a city street that went viral after Hurricane Ian has now been debunked. The footage is real, but it was filmed years ago in Chile — not last month in Florida.The video shows a large, grey seal on a city sidewalk, seemingly after a rainstorm. The clips were...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver

A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

