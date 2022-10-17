Read full article on original website
NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Follows Ghostface Killah By Launching Coffee Company With His Father & Son
Jadakiss is following in the footsteps of his New York brethren Ghostface Killah and launching his own coffee brand called Kiss Café with his son and father. The Yonkers, New York native shared the news on his Instagram page with a video showing himself, his son Jaewon Phillips and his dad Bob Phillips getting ready for a photo shoot to promote the new brand.
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from Manhattan
With some of the most expensive rent in the world, Manhattan gives new meaning to "you get what you pay for."(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr) Dorm-sized apartments once again show why NYC is nation's most expensive city.
The Jewish Press
New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks
New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
9 Best Spots To Find Sweet Apple Cider Donuts Around NYC
Nothing tastes quite like fall than an apple cider donut, and having one freshly made is an annual experience that just hits different. While you’re doing your favorite fall activities and attending your favorite October events, be sure to stop for a minute and smell the roses (we mean donuts)! We rounded up our favorite spots in the city to get your hands on the signature fall treat so you can feed that craving you’ve had all year! This small-batch West Village doughnut shop is the first spot on our list, thanks to their recognizable brand name and flavor-packed treats. Their apple cider donuts for this year are in collaboration with In the Raw, a natural sweetener brand, that are using their ingredients in this delicious goodness! Their donuts will be served until Thanksgiving! Where: 10 Morton St After boasting one of the best donut shops in Danbury, CT for several years, Grounds Donut House recently opened a Bronx location, just in time for apple cider donuts! Their artisanal donuts are truly a work of art and pair perfectly with one of their international coffee brews. If you’re in the Bronx be sure to check this out!
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself
Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
Crowd rallies at City Hall to protest controversial $2B development plan
A crowd of people packed City Hall Wednesday morning to fight for their community and protest a $2 billion plan called "Innovation Queens."
Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner
Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location
NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
A giant inflatable wonderland is returning to NYC for a limited time
You’ll be able to live out your childhood dreams and launch down a slide into 500,000 translucent balls at Pop In The City, which is returning this fall. The giant, 120-foot-long bouncy castle made its city debut in August with interconnected domes with interactive elements of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Music legend Sean Combs makes surprise visit to Bronx high schoolers
Sean Combs understands the importance of a good education for inner city children and is willing to invest in their future to ensure they have a chance at success.
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
