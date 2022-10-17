Read full article on original website
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Idaho State Journal
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho
INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A
Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
Idaho State Journal
SD 25
We applaud the school districts decision to issue letters of intent to purchase both the Downard and Allstate properties. The technical center will help prepare students for careers in fields where there is a great demand for graduates. Boise has had this type of center for over twenty years. The parking for Pocatello High will be another good asset. We are pleased to see money go for educational endeavors of this type.
Idaho State Journal
Pelzel, Pamela Joy
Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.
Idaho State Journal
Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Idaho State Journal
Candidates
Pocatello needs state legislators who care about our community, who are invested in our area's growth, our educators, and our ability to create new good paying jobs and sustain affordable housing. It's clear that James Ruchti, Nate Roberts, and Mary Shea have the skills, experience, and support to ensure District 29 is well-represented in Boise and will make rational, thoughtful, well-informed decisions for our area. We don't need extremists -- we need legislators who care enough to understand the complexities and realities of all their constituents and not just those who share their ideology. I support all three of these candidates and look forward to seeing them represent our community.
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
On the morning of Oct. 18, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a report of an adult bull moose wandering in a neighborhood in American Falls. Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded to find American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s office already on scene with the animal successfully contained to Sunbeam Road near Interstate 86. The large bull, estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds, was darted by Fish and Game personnel, transported out of town, and released to a remote...
Idaho State Police investigating local hit and run crash involving vehicle and bicycle
Idaho State Police are seeking information about a hit and run crash which occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on October 16, 2022, near the intersection of South State Street and E 4800 S in Franklin County. Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Local man arrested for reportedly threatening victim with ax
POCATELLO — A 43-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he threatened another man with an ax. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. Chubbuck police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue for the report of a physical disturbance. ...
One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection
CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
Local man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck. ...
Police: Local drunken driver attempted to steal woman's van after crashing into parked cars
POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he crashed into three parked cars while driving drunk and then attempted to carjack a woman. Jacob Douglas Kolsen, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony attempted grand theft as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery. The incident began to unfold around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
Local man who said voices told him to run victim over gets probation
An Idaho Falls man who said he ran over a man because voices in his head told him to was sentenced to four years of probation Monday. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was arrested in October 2021 after he hit one man with his car and attempted to run over another. Danielewicz pleaded guilty to both aggravated assault and aggravated battery as part of his sentencing. ...
