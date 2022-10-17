Read full article on original website
Related
Lamar man sentenced to 20 years in prison for for drug & firearm charges
A Federal Judge today sentenced a Lamar resident and career offender to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
PPD arrest felon with active warrant, drugs seized after traffic stop
PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active warrant out of Cherokee County was arrested early Sunday, Parsons Police said. An officer with PPD attempted to stop a vehicle near the 1600 block of Kennedy in Parsons only for the red Mercury Grand Marquis to flee. Eventually the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Jarrell Jones. […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Methamphetamine Distribution Arrest
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department was on routine patrol when they observed an individual who was wanted for an arrest warrant in the 1700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg. The individual, 46-year-old Antoine Irving, of Pittsburg, had an active warrant for his arrest from the Pittsburg Municipal Court.
Joplin man enters plea deal for 2021 arson
Ronald Deloney pleads guilty to arson for a house fire on 3rd Street in Joplin.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegal firearms and meth trafficking
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Jerold G. Lake, 40, of Lamar, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Lake was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case
A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County. Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC man identified as hit-and-run driver who fired shots at officers in a multi-county pursuit
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The man involved with a weekend pursuit through multiple Missouri counties after a hit-and-run crash is identified , the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Brenton Lee Ross, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested and charged in the incident, which took law enforcement through...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Joplin officers investigate school threat; suspect identified
The Joplin Police Department was contacted today by an unnamed law enforcement agency regarding a threat involving an unnamed Joplin school.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
kggfradio.com
Explosive Found During Arrest
Sheriff deputies find a potential bomb during an arrest. A Labette County Deputy was dispatched to 3803 West Main St, in Parsons, for a report of a black SUV driving through the area. The Parsons Police Department was asked to assist. A PPD Sargent arrived on scene and located the SUV. The Sargent saw three individuals coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. The individuals were identified as Holly Rebecca Vanwinkle, Daniel Lee Mitchell and Randall Dean Baer. Vanwinkle and Mitchell both had active warrants and were placed under arrest.
Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer
ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car smashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169 where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto Southwest […]
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
Jasper County Sheriff’s office recognizes new and existing officers
The Joplin Police Department today recognized new and old officers alike with various awards.
News Talk ZR
Springfield, MO
2K+
Followers
0
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for News Talk!
Comments / 1