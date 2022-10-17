Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO