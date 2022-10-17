ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Methamphetamine Distribution Arrest

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department was on routine patrol when they observed an individual who was wanted for an arrest warrant in the 1700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg. The individual, 46-year-old Antoine Irving, of Pittsburg, had an active warrant for his arrest from the Pittsburg Municipal Court.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act

Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case

A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County. Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Explosive Found During Arrest

Sheriff deputies find a potential bomb during an arrest. A Labette County Deputy was dispatched to 3803 West Main St, in Parsons, for a report of a black SUV driving through the area. The Parsons Police Department was asked to assist. A PPD Sargent arrived on scene and located the SUV. The Sargent saw three individuals coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. The individuals were identified as Holly Rebecca Vanwinkle, Daniel Lee Mitchell and Randall Dean Baer. Vanwinkle and Mitchell both had active warrants and were placed under arrest.
PARSONS, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car smashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169 where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto Southwest […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
