Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds
Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
How many steps you need each day to prevent weight gain, according to a new study
Walking can lower the risk of diseases, keep off pounds, and help maintain weight loss. Scientists identified the optimal number of steps you need.
The Surprising Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate, According To Experts
If you have a sweet tooth, you’re likely no stranger to chocolate cravings. Whether you like to eat a square from a chocolate bar as a treat or frequently indulge in a rich chocolate cake, the flavor can be practically impossible to resist. However, many of us have been led to believe that eating chocolate is terrible for our overall health and should be avoided as much as possible, especially if we’re trying to lose weight. But as it turns out, there’s one type of chocolate that health experts say can actually be quite good for you in moderation: dark chocolate.
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
TODAY.com
Is decaf or regular coffee healthier for your heart?
Coffee, whether it’s caffeinated or not, may be good for the heart and may lead to a longer life if it’s consumed in moderation, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from nearly 450,000 British adults revealed that the biggest health benefit was associated with drinking two to three cups of java per day. Caffeinated, but not decaffeinated, coffee was associated with a lower risk of irregular heart rhythms, according to the report published in the European Journal of Cardiology.
insightscare.com
MANAGING DIABETES WITH A LOW GI DIET: THE LOW GI DIET- A DIABETIC RUSE
High sugar levels? Diabetes? Anguished with your medications and Insulin Injections. Have already made an effort to follow The Mediterranean Diet, DASH, Volumetric, the biggest loser, and god knows what else, yet couldn’t revamp your sugar readings? Here’s something you’d find compelling and agreeable. As a diabetic,...
Futurity
Exercise can modify fat tissue in people with obesity
Research suggests that exercise can favorably modify fat tissue just beneath the skin in ways that can improve metabolic health—even without weight loss. Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don’t understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health.
aarp.org
How Protein Timing Stops Weight Gain
Getting enough protein at each meal can be just as important as how much you eat to help you stave off weight gain and maintain muscle. Here's how to take advantage of the power of protein timing.
boxrox.com
How to Burn Fat for 23 Hours Straight (Transform your Body)
Learn how to burn fat for 23 hours straight with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you ever wondered how to burn fat for 23 hours straight or even just how to see fast fat loss, then you are going to want to watch this video. You see, getting rid of the fat around the waist is both easier and harder than you think. It’s easier if you actually know what to focus on, and here’s a hint, your workouts are not it. It’s harder because the commitment required to get the rest of this right, your nutrition, is a much bigger ask.”
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
Sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and physical activity, research finds
CNN — If you want to keep your heart healthy, add a good night’s rest to your to-do list, a new study says. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Someone in the US dies from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Loss Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission With Lower Body Weight
Remission of type 2 diabetes — having normal blood glucose levels without taking any glucose-lowering medications — was found to be highly likely among adults whose body weight fell in the normal-weight to slightly overweight range and who lost 10% of their body weight, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at Healio.
Hero doctor dedicated to empowering others with disabilities receives $1M surprise
A doctor who works with adaptive athletes after suffering a spinal cord injury of his own nearly 10 years ago receives $1 million from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation.
FDA advisers recommend preterm birth drug Makena be removed from the market
Wednesday that the agency stop allowing the sale of a hormone injection meant to stave off premature births, because they say it doesn’t work and carries some risks of other health issues. The drug, Makena, was approved under the agency’s accelerated approval program in 2011. The program allows drugs...
Weed killer may raise risk of inflammatory bowel disease: study
Exposure to a common weed killer may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine, raising the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease, a new study has found. Scientists singled out the herbicide — called propyzamide — after leveraging multiple research platforms to identify chemical agents in the environment that might influence gastrointestinal inflammation, according to the study, published on Thursday in Nature.
How The Longevity Diet Works
It can be hard to keep up with all the weight loss diets. Luckily, the longevity diet may do more than just help you drop a couple of pounds.
Therapists, Tell Us The Greatest Thing Your Own Therapist Told You That Completely Changed Your Perspective
Whether it has to do with boundaries, romantic relationships, or your own diagnoses, we want to hear about it.
Comments / 0