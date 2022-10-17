Read full article on original website
Related
As McDonald’s Halloween Pails start to sell out, these dupes are worth snagging now
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to know about McDonald’s Halloween Pails. McDonald’s has been serving burgers for over 65 years. In that time, many things have come and gone "¦ and come back again. Earlier this week, a classic collectible made a triumphant return just in time for Halloween. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the company brought back McDonald’s Halloween Pails.
Spring 2023 Trend: Shine
For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0