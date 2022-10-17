For the spring 2023 season, there was no shortage of shiny embellishments and metallic materials. Designers went from oversize sequins resembling fish scales, part of the “Little Mermaid” underwater fantasy trend, to gold and silver monochromatic dressing exuding a year-round holiday spirit. The glam festive factor reached an all-time high at Valentino where allover sequined looks served as reminders of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s red carpet “Midas touch,” exemplified in a stunning emerald green sequined cape dress. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: ShineSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringSpring 2023 Trends: Utility While for most, the idea of allover sequin dressing might appear to be a...

