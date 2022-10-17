ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

You Can Meet Adorable Penguins At This Boozy Sleepover In Tennessee & It's Adults-Only

By Brittany Cristiano
Do sleepovers have to stop when we grow up? The Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, located in Gatlinburg, TN, doesn't think so as the place hosts an adults-only sleepover held at the aquarium's penguin exhibit.

The event called Pints & Penguins gives you the unique chance to spend the night with the African penguin colony, as well as enjoy some alcoholic beverages included in the experience. The next sleepover will take place on October 21, 2022, starting at 7:30 p.m.

For $164.99 a ticket, you will receive an all-encompassing tour behind the scenes to see what the flightless bird friends and their keepers get up to after hours.

Those looking to quench their thirst are given two complimentary drink tickets, but there is also a cash bar to provide reinforcements for the boozy night.

Come morning time, you'll be woken up to a warm, hearty breakfast to fuel you up for your last, yet most interactive, activity of the affair. To end your exclusive visit, you have the opportunity to get up close with the aquatic birds during a personal keep-led encounter.

The event is only for animal lovers 21 years or older, so this won't be like any regular day or night at the aquarium.

Sleepover events are reoccurring at Ripley's. So, if you miss out on the previously mentioned date, be on the lookout for more alluring events like it to be announced.

Pints & Penguins

Price: $164.99

When: October 21, 2022

Address: 88 River Rd., Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Why You Need To Go: You can have a sleepover with some penguins, and there are absolutely no children allowed!

