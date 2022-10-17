ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

Comments / 93

Kris H
2d ago

There's a simple fix you don't like it don't look it's that freaking easy... why not go back and learn the history of things maybe then you won't be so butt hurt over everything!!

Reply(3)
39
Big Lew Thaxton
2d ago

Soon, due to the cancel culture, Native Americans will cease to exist in our collective consciousness. There will be no representation anywhere.

Reply(33)
33
Tommie Patton Kendrick III
2d ago

False Stereotyping?! Are you kidding me?! Look, you don't like our History LEAVE OUR COUNTRY! I'm so sick and tired of this crap! I'm from Greenfield, my whole family is from Greenfield, and most of them either moved away, or they're moving away because of all this Woke NONSENSE! Blue States have lost their marbles, the Left is removing statues, history, RIGHTS and the ERASURE OF WOMEN! Jesus was right! In the End Times people would be lovers of themselves and they would be OFFENDED! Unreal! I'm livid about this! Anyone else?!

Reply(1)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
WSBS

Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)

Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)

Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
ALBANY, NY
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
TheDailyBeast

Ezra Miller Ordered to Stay Away From Vermont Neighbor

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home back in May. On Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of Vermont Superior Court ordered Miller to stay away from Isaac Winokur and his home in Stamford. The judge also barred Miller from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as a condition of release, Deadline reports. On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to Winokur’s burglary complaint. Surveillance allegedly shows Miller, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, walking off Winokur’s porch with three bottles of liquor. Clips show Miller noticing a security camera, saying “Oh,” and putting a bottle back into position. Winokur has known Miller for 18 years and expressed concern about their mental health in court. He’s also afraid because Miller owns several firearms and has recently displayed “odd and erratic” behavior. Miller, 29, is still set to star in the upcoming DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie The Flash next summer after a series of controversies and legal issues throughout the year.Read it at Manchester Journal
STAMFORD, VT
Live 95.9

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy