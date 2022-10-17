ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Energy bill help to be reduced from April, says Jeremy Hunt

A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April, the new chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the support - which limits a typical household bill to £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost "significantly less than planned". He said the...
mailplus.co.uk

Bank stocks tumble as Hunt plots tax raid

BANKING stocks slipped yesterday amid fears Britain’s lenders could be hit with extra taxes. The UK’s biggest banks face a higher corporation tax bill, and a windfall tax on the interest they gain from deposits stored at the Bank of England. The prospect of new levies comes as...
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Reuters

Goldman Sachs unveils revamp as profit shrinks

NEW YORK Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will reorganize its business into three units and scale back ambitions for its consumer bank, it said on Tuesday, as the Wall Street giant reported a smaller-than-expected 44% slump in third-quarter profit.
KNX 1070 News Radio

Wall Street's biggest banks warn about a 2023 recession

Leaders of two major Wall Street banks and a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager have all said in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could go into a recession by next year. “I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions

Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
BBC

UK's mini-budget U-turn welcomed by IMF

The UK government's U-turn on tax cuts will help tackle soaring inflation, the International Monetary Fund has said. In a statement, the IMF said the changes will help "better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation". The statement comes after the body had openly criticised the UK...
kalkinemedia.com

Mortgage lenders hike rates despite Hunt's tax reversals

Lenders have continued to hike mortgage rates in anticipation of aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England. Following chancellor Jeremy Hunt's reversals of a majority of tax cuts, there were hopes that mortgage rate hikes may ease. In his first act as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt...

