BBC
Energy bill help to be reduced from April, says Jeremy Hunt
A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April, the new chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the support - which limits a typical household bill to £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost "significantly less than planned". He said the...
Interest rates unlikely to rise above 5%, says Bank of England official
Interest rates set by the Bank of England are unlikely to rise above 5% as markets previously expected, a senior official has suggested, saying the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging. One of the Bank’s deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, said the rise in rates...
mailplus.co.uk
Bank stocks tumble as Hunt plots tax raid
BANKING stocks slipped yesterday amid fears Britain’s lenders could be hit with extra taxes. The UK’s biggest banks face a higher corporation tax bill, and a windfall tax on the interest they gain from deposits stored at the Bank of England. The prospect of new levies comes as...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Jamie Dimon's prediction of a 20% sell-off is too aggressive, but still expect more downside until interest rates peak, Goldman global stock strategist says
"Looking back in the past, it's not until inflation and rates peaked that equities have tended to trough in a bear market," Peter Oppenheimer said.
US reassures OPEC that the Russian oil price cap won't be replicated to also target the cartel, report says
The US has reassured OPEC that a cap on Russian oil prices isn't also intended for the cartel, a Treasury official told Reuters. The official also said that the proposed cap on Russian oil isn't the beginning of a buyers' cartel meant to counter OPEC. The reassurances could help remedy...
Goldman Sachs unveils revamp as profit shrinks
NEW YORK Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will reorganize its business into three units and scale back ambitions for its consumer bank, it said on Tuesday, as the Wall Street giant reported a smaller-than-expected 44% slump in third-quarter profit.
Wall Street's biggest banks warn about a 2023 recession
Leaders of two major Wall Street banks and a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager have all said in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could go into a recession by next year. “I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon...
Jeff Bezos Nods To Goldman CEO's Warning: 'Probabilities In This Economy Tell You To Batten Down Hatches'
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos is expecting stormy weather in the economy and wants to “batten down the hatches.”. What Happened: Bezos, who founded the e-commerce behemoth way back in 1994, tweeted a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS CEO David Solomon on Wednesday. Bezos echoed...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
How bonds work and why everyone is talking about them right now: a finance expert explains
The Bank of England is buying bonds again. Just as it was about to start selling the debt it had accumulated as part of its last effort to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has been forced to announce a new scheme to shore up investor confidence.
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
BBC
UK's mini-budget U-turn welcomed by IMF
The UK government's U-turn on tax cuts will help tackle soaring inflation, the International Monetary Fund has said. In a statement, the IMF said the changes will help "better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation". The statement comes after the body had openly criticised the UK...
kalkinemedia.com
Mortgage lenders hike rates despite Hunt's tax reversals
Lenders have continued to hike mortgage rates in anticipation of aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England. Following chancellor Jeremy Hunt's reversals of a majority of tax cuts, there were hopes that mortgage rate hikes may ease. In his first act as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt...
