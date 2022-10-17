ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

Armed man threatens police in Cumberland during standoff

The Cumberland Police Department arrested a man for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, threatening law enforcement and resisting by refusing to comply-threats of force after authorities say he armed himself with knives and refused to leave a residence.

According to a news release, at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday the Cumberland Police Department was told that an intoxicated disorderly subject was at a residence in Cumberland. The complainant also said there was concern for the subject’s mental health.

Upon the arrival of an officer, the subject, identified as 27-year-old Devin Baldwin, retreated into the residence and began breaking out the windows of the residence. He then armed himself with a knife and made threats to officers on scene, stating, “You’re going to die tonight.”

Officers were aware that Baldwin is currently on probation for a similar incident that occurred in 2020 involving him discharging a firearm. In that case, he was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and battery to a law enforcement officer.

The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team was deployed to the residence and began negotiations, which were unsuccessful. Baldwin continued to threaten officers while holding the knife and refused to comply with officers to drop it. He then armed himself with two knives, one in each hand. He threw an object through one of the windows toward officers, broke out nearly every window in the residence and caused extensive damage to the interior.

Baldwin continually made statements that he and officers were going to die that night while pointing the knife at law enforcement.

CS gas and less lethal bean bag rounds were deployed over the course of the three-hour standoff. Baldwin eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Information will be forwarded to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services to assist Baldwin with mental health services.

“We are very thankful for the teamwork that allowed everyone to make it home safely,” said Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe in the news release.

