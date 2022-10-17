ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

UU considers Supreme Court decision ramifications on women's health care

Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The speaker at Sunday’s service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Rice Lake is member and professor emeritus Pat Shifferd. Starting at 10 a.m., she will relate to the ramifications of changes in Wisconsin health care following the Supreme Court decision to abandon Roe vs. Wade protections. How will this affect the availability of various procedures related to women’s reproductive care and surrounding issues?

After a brief look at the struggles of women in the 20th Century, the right to vote and decent working conditions, Shifferd’s topic will turn to the legal and social controversies surrounding the issue of abortion. With states now having control over access, huge differences exist from state to state. As in Wisconsin, these divisions are more evident than ever, with anti-abortion groups pushing restrictions further and women’s rights groups developing legal and social strategies to assist women in control over their lives.

All seeking insight are welcome. Both the 10 a.m. service and 9 a.m. free-range discussion may be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but all those interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed; all are expected to be fully vaccinated. Gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged.

