A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Supernanny Is Wrong – Parents Of SEND Children Are Not Desperate To Label Them. We Are Desperate For Help

As the mother of a child with SEND (special educational needs and disability) I was stunned to read Jo Frost, otherwise known as Supernanny’s latest caption on Instagram: 'Today in the 21st century people want to banish the word 'naughty,'’ she wrote. ‘They say it is a negative word to describe a child's behaviour. Yet we desperately want to label our children ADD, ADHD, ODD and every other ABCD.'
How This Mom Is Adjusting From 1 Child to 2, With Tips For Other Working Parents

While having your first child is obviously life-changing, many moms would say having a second child is arguably even more of a shift. Managing home life and work life with a growing family is challenging to say the least, but none of us are in it alone. This is something that Julianna Simmons, a Cuban American higher-education professional and influencer, is all about advocating for.
Why Do Toddlers Stand On Their Heads?

The world of toddlerhood is a fascinating one. People frequently tell me that they could watch my toddler explore the world all day long, so insatiable is his curiosity — not to mention that contagious joy we all want to soak up. But little kids do some pretty baffling things, and half the time I have no idea why. For instance, what does it mean when a toddler stands on their head? It seems they would rather see the sights upside down from between their legs than they would right side up like a normal human being. What gives?
I Sent My Cusp Birthday Son To Kindergarten, And I'm So Glad I Did

Maturity (or lack thereof). Daycare and preschool costs. Convenience. Academic ability (again, or lack thereof). Birthday cutoffs. Test in requirements. These are just a few of the dozens of factors my husband and I have considered for each of my four sons, two of which have already boarded the Big Cheese headed off to kindergarten in recent years. For some, the decision is obvious — the kid turns six, summer wraps up, and off they go. For others, with more borderline birthdays, or who are less mature than their counterparts and maybe not as “ready,” the decision gets a little murkier, and talks of redshirting begin.
8 Signs It’s Time To Break Up With A Parent Friend

Making friends as an adult isn’t exactly easy. When you add kids to the equation, you might meet more potential acquaintances — but at the same time, the situation becomes more complicated. What if your kid can’t get enough of their classmates from pre-school, but you absolutely can’t stand their parents? What if you liked them at first but now find them emotionally taxing? The list goes on.
Using Puzzles to Teach Children About the Human Body

These puzzles are truly jumbo! If you look at the photo at the top of this post, my 10-year-old is wearing this human heart puzzle as a dress. My kids enjoyed how quickly the puzzles came together; I think that will encourage them to build them over and over. Repetition helps a lot with subjects like anatomy, where there are a bunch of terms you need to memorize.
